PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar share Lionel Messi regret, Parisians preparing huge offer for Lazio star, and more - 10 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) put up a show against Clermont Foot on Saturday in Ligue 1, registering a 6-1 win. The result helped the French giants stay out of reach at the top of the league table. They are 12 points ahead of Marseille with only seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have expressed regret over the fact that their partnership with Lionel Messi is only starting to show. Elsewhere, the Parisians are preparing a huge offer for a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th April 2022:

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar share Lionel Messi regret

Lionel Messi has been on fire in the last two games.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have expressed regret that their chemistry with Lionel Messi is only starting to show. The three men were on song once again this weekend as PSG made light work of Clermont. Mbappe and Neymar both registered hat-tricks, while the Argentinean set up three goals.

Speaking after the game, Mbappe shared an insight on the understanding between the three men on the pitch.

“Yes, it’s a shame it’s only happening now, but then there were a fair amount of circumstances and events that meant we were delayed. But we feel that we’re three quality players, and we trying to help the team as much as possible and that’s what happened today,” said Mbappe.

“That’s life, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, you have to keep looking forward. It’s in the past now. We had some pain, which is still present but you need to keep positive, we have to show that we’re a big club and a big team and that we’re here to win trophies,” said Mbappe.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi needs seven assists in PSG's final seven games to break Ligue 1's assist record for a single season Lionel Messi needs seven assists in PSG's final seven games to break Ligue 1's assist record for a single season 👀 https://t.co/ac4G62TgLE

Neymar also expressed regret that their partnership was only just beginning to bear fruit.

“First of all I’m very happy to have won tonight. I’m also happy to have scored three goals. We’re getting better and better. All three of us are at 100% but only at the end of the season. It’s a shame for us but we’re going to go and get what’s left for us in the league,” said Neymar.

While Mbappe has scored 31 times across competitions this season, the corresponding numbers for Neymar and Messi are ten and eight respectively.

PSG preparing huge offer for Sergej-Milinkovic Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Parc des Princes

PSG are preparing a massive bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to The Laziali via La Repubblica.

The Serbian midfielder has been a regular feature in Lazio's starting XI but is likely to be offloaded this summer. The Serie A side wants to cash in on their prized asset to fund a massive squad overhaul. The Parisians are plotting to take the player to the Parc des Princes.

They want to revamp their midfield this summer and have their eyes on Milinkovic-Savic. The French giants are willing to offer around €70 million for the Serb. However, they might have to ward off competition from Manchester United, who are also in the hunt for the player.

Danilo Pereira happy with Parisians' performance

Danilo Pereira has expressed his delight after PSG’s blistering win over Clermont on Saturday. The Portuguese was part of the team that asserted their dominance on the pitch by scoring six goals.

Speaking after the game, Pereira said that the team should give such performances week in, week out.

“Yes, we had a very good game. I can’t say perfect because we concede a goal. We had a great game, and in the second half, it was good with a lot of goals and some wonderful action. This is how we should play,” said Pereira.

Edited by Bhargav