PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi; Parisians advised to sign Paul Pogba, and more - 27 February 2022

PSG registered a 3-1 win over St-Etienne on Saturday in Ligue 1. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a Danilo Pereira strike meant the Parisians are a whopping 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with only 12 games to go.

Meanwhile, Parisians star attacker Kylian Mbappe has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, PSG have been advised to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English It's over!



A very good start to the 2nd half to ensure 3 points! (3-1)



#PSGASSE



#ICICESTPARIS It's over!A very good start to the 2nd half to ensure 3 points! (3-1) 🔚 It's over! A very good start to the 2nd half to ensure 3 points! (3-1) #PSGASSE 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/edFbL8ha58

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th February 2022:

Kylian Mbappe opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe (left) has shown signs of a blossoming partnership with Lionel Messi (right).

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that it is easy to play alongside Lionel Messi. The Argentinean joined PSG last summer, but has endured a difficult start to life in Paris. However, the 34-year-old has shown signs of a revival in recent games.

Messi picked up his tenth assist of the league season against St-Etienne on Saturday, setting up both Mbappe strikes. The Argentinean has failed to replicate his usual goalscoring heights with the Parisians this season. However, he has shown signs of a budding chemistry with Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been the provider of almost all of Messi’s goals this season. The Argentinean has also returned the favour. The 23-year-old has now opened up on their understanding on the pitch.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Mbappe hinted that Messi is getting better and better.

“Messi is a great player. I’m happy for him; he’s adjusting to a new life, a new city, a new club. And even when you win seven Ballons d’Or(s), you have to adapt; that’s how it is. He’s getting better and better; he’s happy, and I’ve always said it; if we have a great Messi, it’s better. It’s easy to play with him,” said Mbappe.

“He’s a great player; I’ve always wanted to play with great players. Great players are made to play with great players. We have fun on the field; I have a lot of fun, and I am also learning,” continued Mbappe.

Jerome Rothen advises PSG to sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

Former Parisians star Jerome Rothen has advised Ligue 1 giants PSG to sign Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Manchester United.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen said that Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world when fit.

“Paul Pogba is a player who needs affection. Arriving in Manchester, in a club under reconstruction where nothing is going well, he cannot find his place. The fact that he comes to Paris, in a team that really wants him, can make a difference,” said Rothen.

“For me, when he is at 100%, Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world. Players like Paul Pogba, PSG, did not have any in midfield. He is one of the greats, and PSG will be much stronger with him,” added Rothen.

Pogba is in the final few months of his United contract. He hasn't yet made a decision on his future, but an Old Trafford stay beyond the summer is not completely ruled out.

Parisians interested in Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is not entirely happy at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the future of Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, according to Caught Offside via BUT!PSG.

The Parisians are expected to go through a change of management this summer. Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, but it now appears the French side are also monitoring Conte.

The Italian has won league titles in Italy and England, but faces a new challenge with Tottenham Hotspur. Conte is not entirely happy at the club, and could be open to a move to the Parc des Princes.

Edited by Bhargav