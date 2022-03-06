PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe overshadowing Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes, says former player; Parisians wanted to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more - 5 March 2022

PSG will hope to continue their good form in Ligue 1 when they face Nice at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday night. The Parisians are currently atop the league table, and are the favourites to win their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Frank Leboeuf believes Kylian Mbappe is overshadowing Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that the Parisians attempted to sign him in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th March 2022:

Frank Leboeuf says Kylian Mbappe overshadowing Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi (centre) has endured a difficult time since arriving in Paris.

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes Kylian Mbappe has overshadowed Lionel Messi at PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer, but has failed to live up to expectations. He has picked up form since the turn of the year, but it has largely been an underwhelming campaign for the 34-year-old.

Speaking recently, Leboeuf reiterated the fact that Messi needs time to settle at the Parc des Princes.

“Messi seems to have been somewhat underwhelming. Are PSG fans back in France a bit let down by Messi because they would have expected so much from him? Yep, because they have seen Messi for so many years at Barcelona being absolutely fantastic. But he was at home. We live in a world of immediate gratification where people want results immediately,” said Leboeuf.

Messi has scored only seven times this season, including only twice in 16 Ligue 1 games. However, he has bagged 11 assists in the French top flight.

“Even Messi needs time to settle in, and he’s doing that now. He’s not young anymore, so we don’t know if PSG are getting 60% or 80% of the Messi we saw at Barcelona – exactly the same with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United now,” added Leboeuf.

The former player also said that Mbappe has stepped up and become the main man for the Ligue 1 giants at the moment.

“Messi has had some good games where he has done pretty well. Of course, we are waiting for him to deliver in the Champions League. We can also talk about Sergio Ramos, Neymar – there’s only one player offensively who has consistently delivered, and that’s Mbappe. Imagine PSG fans booed him at the beginning of the season! He has stayed; he has stepped up and is the only one scoring goals like crazy,” said Leboeuf.

He continued:

"We might have to wait for Messi, for Neymar, for Ronaldo to deliver – we don’t have to wait for Mbappe to deliver. Mbappe is just a genius."

Messi has provided assists in each of his last five league games. It remains to be seen if he continues that streak against Nice.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says PSG wanted to sign him in January

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offered the chance to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that PSG had initiated contact in a bid to take him to the Parc des Princes in January.

The Gabon international cut ties with Arsenal this winter after being frozen out of the first team by Mikel Arteta. Barcelona won the race for his signature, and the 32-year-old has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou, scoring five times in six games across competitions.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Aubameyang has now said that the Parisians were not the only club interested in him in January.

“It is true that there was contact with my father. It wasn’t just them; there were also some on the side of Italy,” said Aubameyang.

Parisians continue talks to extend Xavi Simons' contract

Xavi Simons has showed promise this season.

PSG are determined to keep Xavi Simons at the club. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians are ready to present the Dutchman with an improved offer to convince him to remain in Paris.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye with his assured performances for the Ligue 1 giants this season, bagging an assist in seven games across competitions.

Simons' current contract expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to commit himself to the club. However, the French side have stepped up their efforts, and the Dutchman is now inching closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal.

