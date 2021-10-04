PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe reveals he wanted to leave the Parisians this summer; former player labels Neymar as a spoilt brat, and more - 4th October 2021

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table despite stumbling to a 0-2 defeat agai Rennes on Sunday. The Parisians are six points ahead of second-placed Lens after nine games.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has revealed he wanted to leave PSG this summer. A former Parisians star has labeled Neymar as a spoilt brat. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer news as on 4 October 2021.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he wanted a move away from PSG this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he wanted a move away from PSG this summer. The Frenchman was subject to an aggressive pursuit by Real Madrid, who were ready to offer €200 million for him. However, the Parisians held firm, and Mbappe ended up staying at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG star admitted he asked to leave the club.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement," said Mbappe.

The Frenchman went on to heap praise on PSG and claimed he wanted the best for all parties. Mbappe also revealed he had told the Parisians he'd stay if they wanted him to.

"This club has given me a lot. I have always been happy the four years I have had here, and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay" said Mbappe.

Edouard Cisse has labeled Neymar as a spoilt brat.

Former PSG star Edouard Cisse has labeled Neymar as a spoilt brat who bosses people around him. Speaking after the Parisians' 0-2 defeat, Cisse tore into Neymar:

"He is a great player; no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat, and he bosses everyone around," said Cisse.

Cisse even went on to claim that the move to PSG has given the Brazilian too much freedom, causing his downfall.

“At Barcelona there was a structure. (Neymar) had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more. In Paris, they gave him the keys, and they let him do what he wanted. In one moment, he was lost," said Cisse.

Gianluigi Donnarumma insists he has no hard feelings towards Paolo Maldini.

Gianluigi Donnarumma insists he has no hard feelings towards Paolo Maldini. The AC Milan technical director was in charge of negotiations with Donnarumma, but failed to stop him from joining PSG on a free transfer.

Donnarumma has revealed his relationship with Maldini is unaffected.

"There is no problem with Paolo. I complimented him last night as well. I am pleased to meet my teammates again, I will talk with him, joking and then there are no problems," said Gianluigi Donnarumma.

