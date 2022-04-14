PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe sends message to fans who booed Lionel Messi; Parisians receive setback in pursuit of Lazio ace, and more - 13 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians lead the second-placed visitors by 12 points with only seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has sent a message to fans who booed Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a setback in their pursuit of a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th April 2022:

Kylian Mbappe sends message to fans who booed Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has urged fans to back the team.

Kylian Mbappe has urged PSG fans to get behind the team ahead of the game against Marseille.

The Parisians have endured a difficult season so far, prompting criticism from fans. Lionel Messi and Neymar bore the brunt of fans' ire following the team's premature exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians lost 3-2 to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

Messi and Neymar were booed by fans last month during the league game against Bordeaux. However, they cheered Mbappe every time he touched the ball, despite his future at the club being up in the air. The Frenchman runs out of contract in the summer.

Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, with Real Madrid ready to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. However, the 23-year-old remains committed to ending the season on a high and wants the fans to back the team.

Speaking to Canal +, as relayed by The Mirror, Mbappe said that it would be amazing if the fans cheered for the team.

“We would love the supporters to be with us. We understand their disappointment. If they’re with us, it would be amazing; if not, we’ll do our job anyway,” said Mbappe.

PSG receive setback in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pursuit

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have received a setback in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to PSG Talk via La Reppublica, the Serb wants to move to Juventus instead.

The French giants are preparing for massive changes to their squad after another disappointing season. The midfield has been identified as an area that needs urgent attention.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has intensified contacts with Juventus in the last few days. There's confirmed interest from Juventus.

The Parisians want to bring in Milinkovic-Savic, 27, to address the issue. The Serb is ready to leave Lazio this summer but wants to stay in Serie A, so the Ligue 1 giants might have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Dimitri Payet believes Marseille have advantage for weekend game against Parisians

Dimitri Payet is confident ahead of Le Classique.

Dimitri Payet believes Marseille have the upper hand in their top-of-the-table clash with the Parisians this weekend. Les Phoceens are second in the standings, 12 points behind the league leaders.

433 @433



13 Goals

12 Assists



The form of his life Dimitri Payet this season:13 Goals12 AssistsThe form of his life Dimitri Payet this season:⚽️ 13 Goals🅰️ 12 AssistsThe form of his life 🔥 https://t.co/hHIfMkCct5

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Payet said that Marseille are more organised than the Parisians.

“We have been playing the same way since the start of the season. They are starting from behind, yes. But they don’t have a really defined style of play. … They have possession because they have the players for it, but they’re not organised like us,” said Payet.

