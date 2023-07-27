PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe turns down Al-Hilal; Marco Verratti set to leave, and more - July 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. New manager Luis Enrique is expected to challenge for the league and UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Meanwhile, star striker Kylian Mbappe has turned down a monstrous offer to move to the Middle East. Elsewhere, midfielder Marco Verratti is close to moving to Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 27, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe turns down Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappe will not move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down a move to Al-Hilal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward kicked up a storm by announcing that he won't sign an extension with PSG. The player's contract with the Parisians expires next summer, and the club don't want to lose him for free in 2024. Real Madrid have failed twice to sign Mbappe in the last two summers.

Los Blancos remain the favorites for his services, but they would prefer to sign the 24-year-old on a Bosman move next year. The player also has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reports. The Ligue 1 champions are inviting bids for the French forward this summer, and there's considerable interest in his services.

Al-Hilal have come forward with a colossal offer for Mbappe, which PSG are willing to accept. The Saudi Arabian side have offered the Frenchman €200 million in fixed wages plus 100% of his image rights.

The club's entourage even flew in to Paris this week to convince the player to move, but Mbappe turned them down. The player wants to continue playing in Europe and has no desire to move to the Middle East.

The Parisians are now convinced that the 24-year-old already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid next year. Unfortunately, the Ligue 1 champions might be powerless to stop him if that indeed is the case.

There are reports that Chelsea and Arsenal are among Premier League clubs interested in Mbappe. PSG will now hope that the player's other suitors can fare better in negotiations.

Marco Verratti set to leave

Marco Verratti will leave Paris this summer.

Marco Verratti is set to leave PSG this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian midfielder endured a dip in form last season, and the Parisians are reportedly ready to see him off.

Enrique is building a new midfield this summer and is open to the 30-year-old departure. Verratti is also ready to leave in search of greener pastures, following constant criticism from fans in Paris.

Al-Hilal have offered the player an escape route from the Ligue 1 champions and the Italian is already engaged in negotiations to facilitate a move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AlHilal



Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon.



Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielderThree year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon.Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ninO5Loyo1

Talks are at an advanced stage, and all signs indicate that Verratti's time at the Parc des Princes could be coming to an end. The Saudi Arabian club have offered the player a three-year contract, and he's close to signing across the dotted line.

AS Roma in talks with PSG for Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches could be off to Serie A.

AS Roma are locked in talks with PSG to take Renato Sanches on loan this summer, according to transfer insider Marc Mechenoua.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Parisians last summer but has failed to strike a chord. He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enrique, so the Ligue 1 champions are working to offload him.

The 25-year-old is willing to move to Serie A to get his career back on track. Roma will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season and want to upgrade their midfield.

Sanches has been identified as an option, and the Italian side are working to bring him to Rome. PSG are likely to ask for a purchase option to be included in the temporary deal.