PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants Lionel Messi stay; Jose Mourinho not in talks to take charge of Parisians, and more - April 23, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 32 games. Christophe Galtier's team are nine points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe wants Lionel Messi to stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho is not in talks to take charge of the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 23, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Kylian Mbappe wants Lionel Messi to extend his stay at PSG, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but is yet to sign a new deal. The Parisians have already placed a renewal proposal on the table, but the 35-year-old is assessing his options.

Barcelona remain keen to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou, while Inter Miami want the Argentinean to move to the MLS. Recent reports have hinted that the La Liga giants are working behind the scenes to convince the 35-year-old to return to Spain.

However, Mbappe could put a dent in their plans. The Frenchman has developed a good rapport with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, and their partnership has helped the Parisians on the pitch.

Mbappe wants to continue their association next season as he chases a maiden Champions League trophy. The 24-year-old wants Messi to stay at the Parc des Princes for at least one more season. Mbappe is likely to push PSG to extend the Argentinean’s stay at the Parc des Princes.

Jose Mourinho not in talks to take charge of PSG

Jose Mourinho has an enviable managerial record.

Jose Mourinho is not in talks to take charge of PSG, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians are likely to opt for a managerial change at the end of the season, with Christophe Galtier faltering in Europe. The Portuguese manager is among the candidates reportedly being considered for the role.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Mourinho remains fully focussed on AS Roma.

“I think now we will get many names every day for PSG job, so it’s normal to see a name like Jose Mourinho come up as well,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Still, at this stage there’s nothing concrete; Mourinho is 100% focused on Roma as they fight for Champions League spot and also to win the Europa League. Mourinho is doing an excellent job at Roma, he’s always a top coach.”

Mourinho has done quite well since taking charge of Roma, helping them win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Antonio Rudiger outlines reason for turning down Parisians in 2021

Antonio Rudiger has enjoyed great success since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger has said that he was never close to joining the Parisians in 2021. The German defender moved to Real Madrid on a Bosman move last summer after his contract with Chelsea expired. The Parisians were planning to bolster their backline and were also very interested in the 30-year-old.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Rudiger said that he only had eyes for Los Blancos after leaving the Blues.

"There were a lot of rumours. You know, as soon as there was some with PSG, you sent me a message. But like I said, that’s not what I was looking for. In the end, it has nothing to do with PSG. It’s a very big club. But next door, Real Madrid, Real Madrid," said Rudiger.

He added:

“I realised I could go to Real Madrid after lifting the Champions League (with Chelsea in 2021). I knew I could go there. At that moment, I understood. You want to be on the winning side; you have to go to Real Madrid.”

The Ligue champions eventually went on to pick up Sergio Ramos on a Bosman move that summer.

