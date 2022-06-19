PSG Transfer News Roundup: Leandro Paredes recalls row with Lionel Messi; Parisians enter race for Leeds United midfielder, and more - June 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino’s wards bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against eventual champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes has recalled a row with Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians have entered the race to sign a Leeds United midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 18, 2022:

Leandro Paredes recalls row with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has enjoyed great success with Argentina in the past year.

Leandro Paredes has recalled a heated exchange with Lionel Messi when the latter was at Barcelona. PSG met the Blaugrana in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the 2020-21 season. Paredes got involved in a row with the 34-year old during the game. Messi would later join Paredes at the Parisians that summer.

Speaking recently, Paredes remembered getting Messi angry during the game.

“He got angry because I had made a comment towards my colleagues, and he listened to me, and he got hot. He was hot. He screwed me up, bad. I wanted to kill myself; I wanted to leave to my house,” said Paredes.

Paredes went on to recall that he met up with Messi in the Argentina national team after the squabble. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had by then moved on from the row.

“I saw him in the national team, and he acted as if nothing had happened. He showed me what he is as a person. The relationship continued as it came. Now, when the conversation comes out, we talked and laughed, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me,” said Paredes.

The PSG midfielder went on to reveal that he now shares a close relationship with Messi.

“We have a group among the Argentines. We have stickers; there is everything. I have Leo, and I send them to him. He laughs. I speak with stickers. Fide also uses them a lot, but I’m the heaviest,” said Paredes.

PSG enter race for Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is wanted in Paris.

PSG have entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, according to RMC Sport via The Express.

The Leeds United midfielder has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer. The Englishman has been one of the stars of the club recently but is tipped to take the next big step in his career this year. Manchester City are eager to take him to the Etihad, but they could face competition from the Parisians for his signature.

The French giants are looking to revamp their squad this summer, with the midfield identified as an area that needs immediate attention. Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye are all likely to leave Paris this summer, while Georginio Wijnaldum has failed to impress.

The Ligue 1 champions want to strengthen their options by roping in Phillips. However, City are the favourites to lap him up.

Parisians ready to double Milan Skriniar’s wages

Milan Skriniar has been offered a huge pay package to move to Paris.

PSG are willing to double Milan Skriniar’s wages to convince him to move to Paris this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Inter Milan defender is a target for the Ligue 1 champions this summer. New sporting director Luis Campos wants to revamp the backline ahead of the new season and has his eyes on Skriniar. The two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee, but the Parisians are simultaneously attempting to strike a deal with the player.

The French giants are offering the 27-year-old a five-year deal worth €7.7 milliom per year, which is double the player’s current salary at the San Siro.

Skriniar’s contract with Inter expires in 2023. The Serie A giants want to extend his stay but are aware they cannot match PSG’s offer. The Ligue 1 champions have already submitted a €50 million bid for the Slovakian. However, the Serie A giants are holding out for a fee in the region of €80 million.

