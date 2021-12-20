PSG Transfer News Roundup: Leonardo opens up on Lionel Messi's performances for Parisians; club eyeing Karim Benzema as Kylian Mbappe replacement, and more - 20th December 2021

PSG ran out winners against SC Feignies in the French Cup on Sunday, despite Lionel Messi’s absence from their matchday squad. The Argentinean was rested for the game, but the Parisians still won 3-0, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace and a Mauro Icardi strike.

Meanwhile, PSG sporting director Leonardo has shared his views on Lionel Messi's performance so far. Elsewhere, the Parisians have identified Karim Benzema as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th December 2021.

Leonardo opens up on Lionel Messi's performances for PSG

PSG sporting director Leonardo has heaped praise on Lionel Messi.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has heaped praise on Lionel Messi. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer, but has endured a rocky start to life in France. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to take Ligue 1 by storm.

However, Messi has struggled to replicate his form from Barcelona at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean has been unusually quiet in the French league, scoring once in ten games. However, the 34-year-old has been outstanding for PSG in the Champions League.

Messi has five goals in as many games in Europe for the Parisians. The Argentinean's league form has shadowed his accomplishments in Europe. However, the PSG sporting director believes the 34-year-old has fared pretty well so far.

Speaking to Le JDD and Europe1, as relayed by The Mirror, Leonardo said that Lionel Messi has been outstanding for the Parisians so far.

"Leo Messi is indisputable for me. If you start arguing about Messi, you don't know anything about football. His numbers in these months have been incredible," said Leonardo.

"He and Mbappe have participated in almost all the club's goals; he has been decisive. He has been playing the same way for 20 years. Things change when you have other players beside you in the team. But he is adaptable because he is a genius, and the other geniuses have to adapt to him," continued Leonardo.

Parisians eyeing Karim Benzema as Kylian Mbappe replacement

PSG want to sign Karim Benzema as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG want to sign Karim Benzema as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to Fichajes via Le10 Sport. The Parisians are worried the 23-year-old could leave the club next year, and believe Benzema could be an able replacement.

PSG also have a different motive for targeting the Real Madrid striker. Benzema enjoys a fabulous relationship with Zinedine Zidane, and the Parisians are hoping to reunite the pair soon. The Ligue 1 giants want Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino if the latter leaves for Manchester United either next summer or in 2023.

PSG working to extend Xavi Simons' stay at club

PSG are locked in negotiations with Xavi Simons to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG Talk via Goal. The 18-year-old is one of the brightest young talents at the club, but his current deal expires next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



🏆 #CDF | @coupedefrance



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… @xavisimons : “I am very happy, because it's my first start and I played the whole match. It's really nice to play alongside these top-quality players, and I will continue to work” .@xavisimons: “I am very happy, because it's my first start and I played the whole match. It's really nice to play alongside these top-quality players, and I will continue to work” 🏆 #CDF | @coupedefrance en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG are planning to hand him an extension with the option of a loan deal in January or next summer. The Parisians are hoping to conclude negotiations with the young player by next month.

Edited by Bhargav