PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised to move to MLS; Parisians want Zinedine Zidane, and more - April 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain the frontrunners for the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians have opened up an eight-point lead atop the league after 31 games.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised Lionel Messi to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, the Parisians want to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Christophe Galtier’s successor.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 21, 2023:

Lionel Messi advised to move to MLS

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

Former LA Galaxy striker Carlo Ruiz has urged Lionel Messi to move to the MLS. The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but is yet to make a decision on his future.

The Parisians want him to extend his stay at the club, while Barcelona are plotting to bring him back to Spain. Inter Miami, meanwhile, want the player to move to the US.

Speaking to EFE, Ruiz said that Messi can have a massive impact in MLS:

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow. Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image,” said Ruiz.

He added:

“I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

Messi has 20 goals and 18 assists in 35 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG want Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is waiting to take up his next assisgnment.

PSG remain interested in appointing Zinedine Zidane as Christophe Galtier’s replacement, according to L’Equipe via Get Football News France.

The former Real Madrid manager is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Los Blancos in 2021. The Parisians remain keen to hand him the keys to the first team at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier has failed to impress since taking charge of the Ligue 1 champions this season. While his team remain on course to win the league, they have faltered in Europe again and also exited the Coupe de France. Galtier’s time at the club is likely to come to an end this summer, and Zidane is the preferred choice to replace him.

Parisians unlikely to target Jude Bellingham, says Jonathan Johnson

Jude Bellingham is likely to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons PSG are unlikely to move for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to be on the move at the end of the season. There’s already a huge line for the player’s signature, with the Parisians also among his admirers.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that a move for Bellingham could punch a huge hole in the club’s pocket.

“Personally, I’d be surprised if it came to the point where PSG strongly considered making a move. He’d be ideal for PSG in many ways because he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they’re looking for to rebuild their midfield, but he also doesn’t fit in many ways with what they’re trying to put in place with a new culture built mostly around young French talent and specifically talent hailing from the Paris region where possible,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“As much as Bellingham and his quality would be welcome at PSG if the opportunity arose, I don’t particularly think the chances are high. If they did make that move they’d have to make some major financial sacrifices, and they wouldn’t have much room for manoeuvre in other areas of the team, when the reality is that PSG have a lot of work to do this summer to pretty much rebuild this team from top to bottom.”

Johnson went on to add that Khephren Thuram of Nice and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana would be worthy alternatives to Bellingham.

“In terms of midfield players that I do know PSG really like, Khephren Thuram of Nice is definitely up there. They’d be very interested in trying to bring him in, though it’s not clear how straightforward the relationship between the two clubs will be because of Christophe Galtier,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Seko Fofana is another player they could revisit after his good season at Lens, even if he’s not been quite at the level of previous seasons. Thuram and Fofana, rather than Bellingham, are more the kind of profile PSG are interested in.”

Sporting director Luis Campos is expected to refurbish the midfield this summer, despite bringing in four new faces last year.

