PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised to rejoin Barcelona; Jose Mourinho backed to succeed in Paris, and more - May 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming for three points when they face relegation battling Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (May 13) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are on the cusp of defending their league title.

Meanwhile, Javier Mascherano has advised attacker Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona this summer. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been backed to succeed in Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 12, 2023:

Lionel Messi advised to re-join Barcelona

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Argentina legend Javier Mascherano wants Lionel Messi to leave PSG and return to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old becomes a free agent next month but is yet to commit his future to the Parisians. The Ligue 1 champions recently suspended the player for an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia, which could complicate chances of a renewal.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Mascherano slammed PSG for their treatment of Messi as he advised his compatriot to end his career at the Camp Nou:

“Everything that has happened from the World Cup to here, because I imagine it must have something to do; it’s a pity because instead of being able to enjoy a player like Leo, disowning and insulting him is not taking advantage of the time he’s at your club,” said Mascherano.

He added:

“I would like Messi to come back and finish there (at Barcelona). I don’t know if the conditions are right either, but, personally, I would really like him to be able to close his chapter in Barcelona by returning next season.”

Messi has appeared 37 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 20 goals and setting up 19.

Jose Mourinho backed to succeed at PSG

Jose Mourinho could take charge at the Parc des Princes next season.

Jose Mourinho’s former assistant coach Jose Morais reckons the AS Roma manager would be an ideal fit at PSG.

Mourinho has done a good job since taking charge at the Stadio Olimpico, winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference league last season. The Parisians are looking for a replacement for Christophe Galtier and have their eyes on the Portuguese manager.

Speaking to maisfutebol, Morais said that Mourinho could help the Ligue 1 champions win the elusive UEFA Champions League:

“He would be the ideal coach for PSG. It can help owners get what they’re looking for: winning the UCL after so long. He can handle this locker room because the quality is already there,” said Morais.

Mourinho could be tempted by the chance to manage a European superpower again.

Christophe Galtier wary of Ajaccio

Christophe Galtier reckons PSG have to be at their best against Ajaccio on Saturday. The Ligue 1 champions are six points ahead of second-placed Lens with four games remaining.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that PSG cannot allow the visitors to settle in the game this weekend.

“The match against Ajaccio will be more crucial than decisive. That's what I said about the Troyes game, and that's what I'll repeat about the Ajaccio game. If we win on Saturday, we won't be champions. The decisive matches will come later. But we have this great determination with one goal: the French league title,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“It's very difficult for them to stay in Ligue 1, even if mathematically, they are not relegated. But the players will come to the Parc des Princes free, without the pressure of result. There will simply be a desire to express themselves.

"With great exposure, the players who come to the Parc always want to perform. I expect a match where the other team will not give up. We'll have to be very determined from the start of the match, so that we don't let them settle into the game.”

The Parisians are coming off a 3-1 win over Troyes last weekend.

