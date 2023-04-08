PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised to return to Barcelona; Mauro Icardi wants Galatasaray stay, and more - April 8, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Saturday (April 8) to face Nice in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are leading the title race after 29 games and are three points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Mauro Icardi has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Galatasaray.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 8, 2023:

Lionel Messi advised to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Lyon legend Juninho has advised Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona this summer. The Argentinean’s contract with PSG runs out in a couple of months, but he's yet to sign an extension. The Blaugrana remain keen to take bring back to the Camp Nou, but the Parisians want him to sign a new deal. Inter Miami also want the 35-year-old, while he's also wanted in Saudi Arabia.

The Ligue 1 champions have submitted their offer to Messi, but the Argentine is yet to respond to the offer. He has been in outstanding form this season, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 games but has divided opinion among fans. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also endured hostile receptions in recent games from fans who have singled him out for PSG’s misfortunes this season.

The La Liga giants are hoping to lure Messi to his old stomping ground. Speaking on RMC Sport, Juhinho said that a return to the Camp Nou will be better for Messi than following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

“He achieved everything; he was world champion, but time flies for everyone. I think the best thing is to return to Barca but in a different way. Returning to Barca with the same contract, it could not go down well with the fans,” said Juninho.

He added:

“If he returns to Barca, with his heart, another speech and a contract in the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It’s better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo without disrespecting the Saudi league.”

Juninho added that Xavi’s strong relationship with Messi would aid in striking the perfect balance at Barcelona.

“The best choice is to return to Barca, even if it will not be easy for Xavi to find a balance of team because there is Robert Lewandowski. But Xavi has an intimate relationship with Messi, which could sometimes allow him to put him on the bench more easily and keep him for the more important games,” said Juninho.

He continued:

“At Barcelona, Messi has respect for the locker room, the players, the supporters, the city. No one will do what he did with Barca.”

Messi is Barcelona’s most decorated player and also their record goalscorer.

Mauro Icardi wants Galatasaray stay

Mauro Icardi (left) is unlikely to be in Paris next season.

Mauro Icardi has expressed a desire to continue his association with Galatasaray. Icardi moved to the Turkish club last summer on loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at PSG. The Parisians are likely to move the Argentinian striker on at the end of the season amid interest from AS Roma and AC Milan.

However, speaking to TNT Sports, as cited by PSG Talk, Icardi said that he's happy at Galatasaray and that he wants to stay at the club.

“I really want to stay in Istanbul. I was with the best in the world in Paris, but I did not feel anything on the street. Here, I see a great interest for me,” said Icardi.

The 30-year-old has ten goals and seven assists in 17 games across competitions for the Turkish club this season.

PSG in touch with Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are in contact with Hakim Ziyech to chalk out a deal at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The Moroccan international is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and has struggled for game time this season. The Parisians were interested in his services in January this year and attempted to sign him on loan.

However, the move couldn’t be completed in time due to paperwork issues, and the 30-year-old ended up staying with the Blues. However, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to reignite their interest in Ziyech this summer.

PSG are looking for cheaper deals at the end of the season to help adhere to Financial Fair Play norms. The Moroccan is likely to be available for £20-30 million.

