PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi among top 3 in history, says Casemiro; Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to stay, and more - 10 February 2022

PSG will have revenge on their mind when they welcome Rennes to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday. The Parisians’ solitary defeat in the league this season came against their upcoming opponents in October last year.

Meanwhile, Casemiro has named Lionel Messi among the top three players in history. Elsewhere, a French football pundit has said that Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th February 2022:

Lionel Messi among top three in history, says Casemiro

Casemiro has hailed Lionel Messi as one of the top three players in history.

Casemiro has hailed Lionel Messi as one of the top three players in the history of the beautiful game.

The Brazilian was locked in numerous battles with Messi during the latter’s time at Barcelona. Speaking to AS, the Real Madrid midfielder pointed out that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have transformed football.

“It’s normal, we didn’t realise it because we had them next to us, but both Messi and Cristiano have transformed football. Before the top scorers of the season scored 20 or 25 goals. And these two arrive and start dialing 40, 50 or 60. It seemed impossible. They changed this sport. Cristiano scored more goals than matches he played for Real Madrid,” said Casemiro.

“It’s a crazy thing. When a player like that leaves the team, it’s normal for the team to miss him. They marked time. But I think the key is to change as soon as possible. Barça must adapt to this new reality. Madrid readapted to the situation. And Barça will do it, for sure. Because these clubs are the biggest in the world, and have always had the best in history,” continued Casemiro.

Casemiro went on to lavish praise on Messi, saying it’s impossible to mark him alone.

“No, nothing. Impossible to miss Messi! I also tell you: his absence is noticeable; everything he represented for Barcelona is noticeable. He is a player who falls in love with everyone who sees him. If you love football, you love Messi. He is among the top three in history,” said Casemiro.

“After leaving Barça, and at this moment of transition, you can see how important he was for the team. That is why he is an icon of the club. He will come to the Bernabéu again in no time, but we will be ready because it is impossible for me to stop Messi on my own. The companions will have to help me. Against PSG, we will see a great match,” continued Casemiro.

Casemiro’s Madrid take on Messi’s PSG in a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 clash. The first leg is at the Parc des Princes on February 15, with the return leg in the Spanish capital three weeks later.

Jerome Rothen says Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want PSG stay

Jerome Rothen believes Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to extend his stay at PSG.

French football pundit Jerome Rothen believes Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to extend his stay in Paris. The 23-year-old is in the final six months of his current contract, but is yet to sign an extension.

Speaking on RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen said that Mbappe has already made a decision on his future.

“I think he does not want to talk about it, and that in his head he does not want to extend to PSG; otherwise, he would have already done so. I think once again that, if PSG had a slim hope of changing their decision and extending it, things would have had to be changed internally,” said Rothen.

“In terms of image, in terms of level on the pitch and in the locker room. I’m sorry, but Kylian Mbappe is having his best season; he has had some incredible games while the team was ghostly. Do you believe that when he returns home, he never says to himself, ‘What is the name of PSG, and when we have such and such a player, how can Leonardo allow certain things to happen?' I think Kylian has made his decision, but does not want to communicate,” added Rothen.

Manchester United players want Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United players prefer Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Manchester United players prefer Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, according to PSG Talk via The Telegraph. The Argentinean’s future at the Parc des Princes hangs in the balance, and he could leave the club this summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United's players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN. Man United's players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/TuMx9fy1Sh

Also Read Article Continues below

Pochettino is among the favourites for the top job at Old Trafford, with senior United players reportedly eager to work with him. The Parisians have apparently identified Zinedine Zidane as the Argentinean’s successor.

Edited by Bhargav