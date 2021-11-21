PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi best performer in training; Barcelona planning to hijack Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe, and more - 20th November 2021

Lionel Messi scored his much-awaited first Ligue 1 goal for PSG on Saturday. The Argentinean helped the Parisians secure a 3-1 win over Nantes, despite the Ligue 1 giants going a man down early in the second half.

Meanwhile, Neymar has revealed that Lionel Messi is the best performer in training among the current PSG first-choice attacking trio. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning to hijack Real Madrid's move for PSG's star striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th November 2021.

Lionel Messi best performer in PSG training, claims Neymar

Neymar has claimed that Lionel Messi performs better than him in PSG training. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer, and initially struggled to find his footing in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old cut a sorry figure in his first five games in the league, failing to score a goal.

Lionel Messi has been his usual self in the UEFA Champions League, though, finding the back of the net three times in as many games. But the Argentinean's inability to make a mark in Ligue 1 has made headlines. However, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was least bothered by the struggles of his star player. His trust was vindicated this weekend.

Messi finally scored his first goal for the Parisians in Ligue 1, silencing his critics again. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net in his trademark style. Receiving the ball from Kylian Mbappe, the Argentinean curled it into the net from the edge of the box.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Lionel Messi was involved in nine shots during the game against Nantes (6 shots, 3 chances created), his highest tally in a league game this season. 💪 Lionel Messi was involved in nine shots during the game against Nantes (6 shots, 3 chances created), his highest tally in a league game this season. 💪 https://t.co/61u93ssh2y

While speaking to Oh My Goal before the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, Neymar was asked to pick the best performer in training among himself, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. The Brazilian picked the Argentinean, and even explained the reason behind his choice.

“He (Lionel Messi) makes things easy, and makes them beautiful,” said Neymar.

Barcelona planning to hijack Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona are planning to hijack Real Madrid's attempts to secure Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Barcelona are planning to hijack Real Madrid's attempts to secure Kylian Mbappe next summer. Los Blancos are the frontrunners for the services of the Frenchman, whose current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season. The Parisians want to tie their star to a new deal, but their efforts have not borne fruit just yet.

Real Madrid, though, could face competition from the Blaugrana in their pursuit of Mbappe, according to journalist Mario Torrejon as relayed by PSG Talk.

“The return of Messi forms the same fantasy in which Laporta is saying in small committee that if he has the chance, he will take Mbappé from Real Madrid,” said Torrejón.

Xavi Simons offered to AC Milan by agent

Mino Raiola has offered Xavi Simons to AC Milan, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The PSG prodigy wants to leave the Parc des Princes in search of regular football. Simons is worried about his chances of breaking into the Parisians' starting eleven. So he has asked his agent to arrange a move away from the club.

Raiola has spoken with the Rossoneri about the 18-year-old. However, there has been no concrete approach for the player whose current deal with PSG expires next summer.

