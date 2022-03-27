PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't care about Parisians, claims Argentinian journalist; Neymar backed to win Ballon d'Or, and more - 26 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to lift the Ligue 1 title in May. The Parisians are currently atop the league table, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille with nine games left to play.

Meanwhile, an Argentinean journalist has claimed that the Parisians' start attacker Lionel Messi doesn’t care about the club. Elsewhere, Brazil legend Cafu has tipped Neymar to win the Ballon d’Or award.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th March 2022:

Georges Quirino claims Lionel Messi doesn't care about PSG

Lionel Messi (right) has cut a sorry figure in Paris.

Argentinean journalist Georges Quirino has claimed that Lionel Messi doesn’t care about PSG. The 34-year-old has struggled for the Ligue 1 giants since arriving last summer. His poor form - seven goals in 26 games (two strikes in 18 Ligue 1 games) - saw fans turn on him in the recent league match against Bordeaux.

Messi is currently with Argentina for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. The 34-year-old was on song against Venezuela, scoring the third goal in a 3-0 win. He gathered adulation from La Albiceleste fans at the end of the game, as he became the joint-most prolific scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone.

Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon



Especially look at how happy Leo is 🥺



Lionel Messi's goal for Argentina and La Bombonera erupts. What a moment for us fans. Classic performance by him after so long.Especially look at how happy Leo is Lionel Messi's goal for Argentina and La Bombonera erupts. What a moment for us fans. Classic performance by him after so long. Especially look at how happy Leo is 💙🥺 https://t.co/LT3InlZThy

Speaking to After Foot, Quirino claimed that Messi has a different attitude when playing for the national team. He also added that La Albiceleste was the priority for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, saying:

“In France, it is said that Messi favours the selection at PSG; it is a bit unfair. There, he arrived in Argentina all smiles; he is fine and will start on Friday. Messi still made chances against PSG during the last game– and some PSG supporters forget it – Messi did not come when he could have come,” said Quirino.

He added:

“When he comes here, he gives everything with Argentina, but he doesn’t give a damn about Paris; it’s not as simple as that. That his attitude disturbs, yes, I can understand it. Since Messi arrived in Argentina, he has had a huge smile. He is with his friends; he is a different character compared to that of PSG."

Cafu backs Neymar to win Ballon d'Or

Neymar has struggled for form at the Parc des Princes this season.

Brazil legend Cafu believes Neymar can win the Ballon d’Or award. The 30-year-old has struggled for form at the Parc des Princes this season.

Nightmonkey🔱 @Nightmonkey828



40 games🏟

13 goals

11 assists

23 G/A🏅



24 G/A in 40 games (0.56 per game)



Neymar for Brazil during the same period :



14 games🏟

7 goals

9 assists

16 g/a🏅



16 g/a in 14 games (1.14 per game)



Make of what you will.. Neymar for PSG under Pochettino :40 games🏟13 goals11 assists23 G/A🏅24 G/A in 40 games (0.56 per game)Neymar for Brazil during the same period :14 games🏟7 goals9 assists16 g/a🏅16 g/a in 14 games (1.14 per game)Make of what you will.. Neymar for PSG under Pochettino :40 games🏟13 goals⚽️11 assists🎯23 G/A🏅24 G/A in 40 games (0.56 per game)Neymar for Brazil during the same period :14 games🏟7 goals⚽️9 assists🎯16 g/a🏅16 g/a in 14 games (1.14 per game)Make of what you will.. https://t.co/PPyj63t08A

Speaking to Le Parisien, Cafu named Neymar as one of the top three players in the world, saying:

“It’s embarrassing to know him in this state of mind because he’s a huge player who, for me, can still claim the Ballon d’Or. He is still among the top three in the world."

He added:

"But you must never forget how enormous the pressure has been on his shoulders since he was very young. (…) But there comes a time when he plays less well and when the body suffers because he is tired. And that’s completely logical."

Neymar has scored just five times in 21 games for PSG this season.

Parisians interested in Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are interested in Pedro Neto, according to The Daily Mail. The Ligue 1 giants are eager to bolster their attack this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is all set to leave the Parc des Princes, despite the best efforts of the club to keep him. Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add more teeth to his attack in the summer and has added Wolverhampton Wanderers' Neto to his wish list

The Portuguese recently put pen to paper on a new deal that has extended his stay at the Midlands club till 2027. As such, prising him away would be no walk in the park. Apart from the 22-year-old, the Parisians also have their eyes on Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

