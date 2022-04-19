PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi changed his game for Kylian Mbappe; Mauricio Pochettino pleased with Neymar, and more - 18 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) got the better of Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday in Ligue 1. The 2-1 win enabled the Parisians open up a 15-point gap atop the standings with just six games left to play.

Meanwhile, Ludovic Giuly believes Lionel Messi has changed his game at the Parc des Princes for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, manager Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with Neymar’s performances in recent games.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Ludovic Giuly believes Lionel Messi has changed his game at PSG for Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut campaign in French football.

Former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly believes Lionel Messi has adapted his game-play to suit Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentinean has endured a difficult time since arriving at PSG last summer and has failed to reach his usual goalscoring heights, netting just eight times. However, the 34-year-old has dazzled with his playmaking prowess at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking recently, Giuly said that his former Barcelona teammate's passing abilities have come to the fore at the Ligue 1 giants. He said:

“He (Lionel Messi) changed his game because he no longer has the physicality that he did ten years ago. He adapted to Kylian who goes 2000 miles an hour and who is the best player at PSG. It is his intelligence to say to himself: ‘Maybe I won't score 30 goals, but if I make 15 or 20 assists, that's good too.’ Even though I know he would like to be even more decisive.'"

He continued:

“Leo has played on his inverted side (a left-footer on the right), as a striker, as number 10; it's up to him to find the right position with the coach (Mauricio Pochettino). He didn't lose his football ability overnight. He was also unlucky this season. Kylian does his job. Messi was already a passer in Barcelona, but he is perhaps even more so here."

Mauricio Pochettino pleased with Neymar

Neymar has been in a good knick of form in recent games.

Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his delight with Neymar. The Brazilian has picked up form in recent games and is looking closer to his usual self.

Speaking after PSG’s win on Sunday, Pochettino heaped praise on Neymar.

“Yes, in the last few games, he’s been making great progress and getting better and better. I am very happy with his work and his commitment. He is very involved. He’s incredibly talented. He has done a very good job. It was not an easy season for him to manage, between the Copa America which deprived him of preparation, and then his injury. He tries to give his best, and he proved it with his performance tonight,” said Pochettino.

Neymar has scored 11 goals across competitions this season.

Achraf Hakimi opens up on Parisians' UEFA Champions League exit

Achraf Hakimi is disappointed with the Parisians' untimely exit from the UEFA Champions league.

Achraf Hakimi has opened up on PSG's disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Parisians were among the favourites for the coveted trophy this season but faltered against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. They led 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go before a Karim Benzema hat-trick turned the tie on its head.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Moroccan admitted that the elimination still remains difficult to digest.

“Honestly, it’s hard to digest. Also, in recent days, seeing the Champions League matches and realising that we are eliminated. We had qualities. We were not far from passing. The truth is, I can’t explain it to myself. Even today, when I think about it, I don’t understand how we could have been eliminated and in this way,” said Hakimi.

He added:

“It’s a bit hard for me, and I understand the fans who are sad and upset because we are too. In football, the little details make the difference. These small details will have to be corrected (for us) to go as far as possible next year. This is what will make you a champion one day."

