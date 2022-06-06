PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi compared to Rafael Nadal; Barcelona interested in Angel Di Maria, and more - 6 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to oversee a busy summer as they seek to make their European breakthrough. Manager Mauricio Pochettino delivered the Ligue 1 title but failed to take his team beyond the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, falling to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has compared Lionel Messi to Rafael Nadal. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in Angel Di Maria. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6 June 2022:

Lionel Scaloni compares Lionel Messi to Rafael Nadal

Lionel Messi (right) put in a five-star performance against Estonia.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has compared Lionel Messi to Rafael Nadal. The PSG superstar ended the frustrations of a dismal club season by helping La Albiceleste win the Finalissima earlier this month. The 34-year-old ran the show against Italy, setting up two goals to help his team win 3-0.

Messi then made light work of Estonia, scoring all five goals in Argentina's 5-0 win on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner started with an eighth-minute penalty to give his team the lead. He then went on to score in the 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th minutes to round up a memorable night.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Alan Feehely @azulfeehely Lionel Scaloni speaking about Lionel Messi: "I do not know what else to say. It is very difficult. It is like Rafa Nadal, what are you going to say? The day he does not play any more we are going to miss him." Lionel Scaloni speaking about Lionel Messi: "I do not know what else to say. It is very difficult. It is like Rafa Nadal, what are you going to say? The day he does not play any more we are going to miss him." 🐐 https://t.co/2ljryK2Uao

Speaking after the game, as relayed by Football Espana, Scaloni said that Messi is truly unique, comparing him to Rafael Nadal, who won a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title on Sunday..

“I do not know what else to say. It is very difficult. It is like Rafa Nadal, what are you going to say? You have no words left to describe him and especially for what he generates. It is something unique, and it is a pleasure to have him in this group, to coach him, his behaviour and how he represents this shirt,” said Scaloni.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

He added:

“We only have words of thanks. I do not think he is just Argentina’s heritage – he belongs to the world. The day he does not play any more, we are going to miss him, so I hope he keeps playing and that everyone enjoys him and protects him because he is a pleasure to watch.”

Barcelona interested in Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is wanted at the Camp Nou.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Barcelona are interested in Angel Di Maria, according to PSG Talk via journalist Roger Torello.

The Argentinean is all set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer at the end of his contract. The 34-year-old has been very impressive for PSG, scoring 92 times in 295 appearances across competirions. However, the Ligue 1 giants have opted not to extend his stay at the club.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer FC Barcelona are working on trying to sign Ángel Di María. They have made contacts as he wants a 1 year deal. Di María is open to joining. Juventus not out of it just yet. This via @ReshadRahman_ FC Barcelona are working on trying to sign Ángel Di María. They have made contacts as he wants a 1 year deal. Di María is open to joining. Juventus not out of it just yet. This via @ReshadRahman_. https://t.co/IpAKyMTDru

Di Maria is not short of options, and the Blaugrana have now joined the party. The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Ousmane Dembele, who could leave the club on a Bosman move this summer.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Di Maria has been identified as a possible replacement for the Frenchman. The Argentinean is open to the move and is waiting to hear from the Blaugrana.

Danilo Pereira opens up on his PSG future

Danilo Pereira wants to stay in Paris.

Danilo Pereira has expressed a desire to stay at PSG beyond the summer. The Portuguese is among the players reportedly put up for sale by the Ligue 1 champions. The 30-year-old has three years left on his deal with the Parisians.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Speaking while on international duty, Pereira said that he is satisfied at the Parc des Princes and has no intention of leaving.

“I had a good season individually, I played a lot. Collectively, we missed the Champions League. It’s a real shame. But I am satisfied with my record, and I do not want to leave. I hope that next season we will do better. It will be easier with Kylian (Mbappe),” said Pereira.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far