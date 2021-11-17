PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi contemplating Barcelona return; Real Madrid may not pursue Kylian Mbappe in January, and more - 16th November 2021

PSG have enjoyed mixed results since Lionel Messi moved to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Argentinean has been outstanding in the UEFA Champions League. However, Messi is yet to get going in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Messi is reportedly not comfortable at PSG, and desires a return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Real Madrid will not pursue the Ligue 1 giants' star striker Kylian Mbappe this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th November 2021.

Lionel Messi contemplating Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is uncomfortable at PSG, and wants a return to Barcelona/

Lionel Messi is uncomfortable at PSG. and wants a return to Barcelona, according to PSG Talk via El Espanyol. The Argentinean left the Blaugrana this summer after the La Liga giants did not renew his contract. The Parisians won the race for his signature, convincing Messi to move to France.

Unfortunately, Messi is yet to find his footing at the Parc des Princes. His struggles on the pitch have made headlines, with the Argentinean failing to score in his five appearances in Ligue 1. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been uncomfortable outside the pitch.

The report claims neither Messi nor his family have settled in well in Paris. Despite cutting ties with Barcelona this summer, the PSG star continues to remember his former club. The Argentinean was expected to hit it off alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Parisians' attack. However, the three of them have failed to build up a partnership so far.

Lionel Messi's decision to team up with the Argentina squad despite being sidelined by injury has not gone down well with PSG. It is safe to say the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has not lived up to expectations since arriving at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentinean has three goals from eight games in all competitions so far, with all three strikes coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid may not pursue Kylian Mbappe in January

Real Madrid have decided not to make a move for Kylian Mbappe this winter.

Real Madrid have decided not to make a move for Kylian Mbappe this winter, according to PSG Talk via Mundo Deportivo. PSG turned down an astronomical offer from Los Blancos for the Frenchman this summer. The Parisians remain hopeful the 22-year-old will sign an extension with the club.

It was previously believed Real Madrid would try again to land Mbappe in the winter, despite the Frenchman's current contract expiring next summer. However, the La Liga giants are now planning to sign the PSG star for free next summer. It is not clear whether Los Blancos would tie him down to a pre-contract in January.

Newcastle United plotting January move for PSG's Abdou Diallo

Newcastle United are planning to move for PSG's Abdou Diallo in January.

Newcastle United are planning a move for Abdou Diallo in January, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The PSG defender is under contract with the Parisians until 2024. As such, the Ligue 1 giants have the upper hand in any negotiations.

The 25-year-old joined PSG from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and is equally adept at playing centre-back and left-back. The Parisians paid €30 million for his services, and are expected to demand a similar fee for his services.

