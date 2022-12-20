PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not contemplating international retirement; Parisians want Kylian Mbappe stay, and more - December 19, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to defend their Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier’s men are five points clear atop the league after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is not contemplating international retirement following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians want Kylian Mbappe to stay.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 19, 2022:

Lionel Messi not contemplating international retirement

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup.

Lionel Messi wants to continue playing for La Albiceleste after helping them win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday (December 18). The PSG superstar played the tournament of his life, scoring goals, setting up his teammates and leading from the front as he achieved a long-standing dream.

Messi has already said that this year’s tournament is likely to be his swansong at the World Cup. Speaking after Argentina's victory on penalties over France, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that it was an apt way to leave the greatest sporting spectacle on Earth.

“It's impressive that it could end this way. I knew that at some point God was going to give it to me, and I don't know why I had a presentiment and felt that it was going to be this. Once again, it made me feel enormously happy. We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy that is going to be,” said Messi.

There has been speculation regarding his future with the national side, but Messi has put that to bed. The 35-year-old added that he wants to continue playing with La Albiceleste, the new world champions.

“There is nothing after this; what will there be? After winning the Copa America and the World Cup, it was given to me almost at the end of my career. But on the other hand, I love football; what I do, I enjoy. I enjoy (playing for) the national team. Everyone wants this Cup; it is anyone's little dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in my career, and now I'm going to enjoy it with you,” said Messi.

He added:

“I'm not retiring from the national team. I want to continue playing for Argentina to honour the title of world champion. It's the title I was missing, and here it is. It's crazy. It's been a long wait.”

Messi ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games and won his second World Cup Golden Ball, becoming the first player to do so.

PSG want Kylian Mbappe stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe endured a heartbreak on Sunday night.

Fabrizio Romano has said that PSG remain determined to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman signed a new contract with the Parisians this summer, but his future continues to hang in the balance. However, the Ligue 1 champions remain eager for the player to attain more success with the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians are desperate to keep hold of Messi too.

“PSG will hold talks with Leo Messi and his representatives in the next weeks; they want him to stay at all costs. There will be a proposal to extend his contract very soon. For Mbappe, everything is absolutely quiet now; PSG are very clear in stating that they want him to stay on long-term, but we will see in the next months; nothing will be decided now,” wrote Romano.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after amassing eight goals and two assists from seven games. That includes a hat-trick in the final. He also scored in the ensuing shootout but ended up on the losing side.

Ander Herrera outlines role in Edinson Cavani exit

Edinson Cavani left Paris in 2020.

Ander Herrera has said that he played a part in Edinson Cavani’s decision to leave PSG and join Manchester United. The Uruguayan forward ended his time at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2020, opting to move to Old Trafford.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Ander Herrera: “When [Edinson] Cavani went to #mufc , I was with him in Paris [beforehand] and when I spoke with Ole I said 'you have to sign this guy, he is a player who is going to give everything for you, for the club, he is a Manchester United player'.” [MU] 🗣 Ander Herrera: “When [Edinson] Cavani went to #mufc, I was with him in Paris [beforehand] and when I spoke with Ole I said 'you have to sign this guy, he is a player who is going to give everything for you, for the club, he is a Manchester United player'.” [MU]

Speaking recently, Herrera said that Cavani had several offers on the table but was convinced by the Spaniard to join the Red Devils.

“After (leaving United), I have kept in contact. When Cavani went to Manchester, I was with him in Paris (beforehand), and when I spoke with Ole, I said ‘you have to sign this guy; he is a player who is going to give everything for you, for the club; he is a Manchester United player’,” said Herrera.

He added:

‘And also Cavani, he had some options, and I told him that there is no better option than United. It is true that the pandemic killed the Cavani moment because he was doing great before the pandemic.”

Cavani remains the Parisians’ all time record goalscorer with 200 goals.

