PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi was convinced he would renew with Barcelona last summer; Angel Di Maria opens up on his future, and more - 10 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have already won the Ligue 1 title this season. However, having missed out on the UEFA Champions League, manager Mauricio Pochettino is now expected to bolster his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes has revealed that Lionel Messi was confident of extending his stay at Barcelona last summer. Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th May 2022:

Leandro Paredes reveals Lionel Messi was convinced he would renew with Barcelona last summer

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi was convinced he would extend his stay at Barcelona last summer, according to Leandro Paredes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had spent his entire career at the Camp Nou and was expecting to continue his association with the Blaugrana. However, the La Liga giants opted not to renew his contract, and the 34-year-old went on to join PSG.

The move has not unfolded as he would have liked to, though, although he has won the Ligue 1 title. However, Paredes has now revealed that Messi told him while on vacation that he was all set to extend his stay with the Blaugrana.

“We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and the next day he was leaving to sign with his club, that was it. We insisted: ‘come with us’, but he told us: ‘ I already have everything arranged, tomorrow I will travel to sign. Then I don’t know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, because the same night he was going to sign the contract he told us he was coming here,” said Paredes.

He continued:

“When he told me that he had already arranged everything and that he was going to Paris to sign the contract, I told him: ‘I will not believe you until you sign, and I see you with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt,'” said Paredes.

Angel Di Maria opens up on his PSG future

Angel Di Maria could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Angel Di Maria has expressed a desire to continue playing in Europe for at least another season. The Argentinean’s current contract with PSG is all set to run out at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 giants have not offered to extend his stay yet.

Speaking to Argentinean radio station Urbana Play, the 34-year-old revealed that he was unsure whether the Parisians wanted him to stay.

“My idea is to play one more year in Europe to get to the World Cup in the best way if I’m called up, and then come back. I don’t know if the club (PSG) wants me to stay. If not, I’ll see the possibility of some team in Europe,” said Di Maria.

Lazio president says Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not be sold this summer

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has revealed that the club have no intentions of selling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder is enjoying another fruitful season with the Serie A side and has registered ten goals and 11 assists from 35 appearances across competitions. His performances have endeared the 27-year-old to PSG, who want to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Rai Sport, as relayed by 90 Min, Lotito said that he has previously rejected a €140 million offer for Milinkovic-Savic.

“Milinkovic is not for sale. I turned down a €140m (£120m) bid for him [years ago]. I'd ask Sergej what he wants to do only in case we receive an important proposal from a world class club,” said Lotito.

