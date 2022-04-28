PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi criticised for not celebrating Ligue 1 triumph with supporters; Parisians plotting reunion with Everton striker, and more - 27 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for an eventful summer ahead after enduring a difficult campaign under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean failed to secure the elusive UEFA Champions League title but delivered the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Daniel Riolo has criticised Lionel Messi for not celebrating the Ligue 1 triumph with fans. Elsewhere, the Parisians are plotting a reunion with an on-loan Everton striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th April 2022:

Lionel Messi criticised for not celebrating Ligue 1 triumph with supporters

Lionel Messi won the Ligue 1 title for the first time this season.

French football pundit Daniel Riolo has criticised Lionel Messi for failing to celebrate the Ligue 1 triumph with fans.

The Argentinean scored the goal against Lens that secured the league win but was absent from the celebrations at the end of the game. The 34-year-old has faced the ire of fans this season after failing to deliver the UEFA Champions League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Lionel Messi has won 39 trophies in his career. Lionel Messi has won 39 trophies in his career. https://t.co/wUTOK7zPmh

Messi has struggled to assert his dominance in French football and has endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes. Speaking on RMC Sport, Riolo said that the Argentinean was one of the reasons why 'real' fans of the club are not in the stadium.

“The sad title of Paris Saint-Germain, the sad season. I wonder if the club will finally understand why the real fans are outside the stadium! There are many symbols, like Messi, who is champion and goes directly to the locker room!” said Riolo.

He continued:

“I don’t see how he could continue to play for this club when he doesn’t share anything with people. What are you playing for then? For the stamp? It’s not football anymore."

Messi has scored just nine times this season, including four strikes in the league.

PSG plotting reunion with Moise Kean

Moise Kean is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are plotting a reunion with Everton striker Moise Kean, according to PSG Talk via Tutto Sport.

The Italian enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in Paris last season but opted to join Juventus at the start of the current campaign. The Bianconeri signed him on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy, depending on preset conditions. However, the Serie A giants are eager to escape the obligation clause.

B/R Football @brfootball Moise Kean was 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝 to win it for Juve in the 88th minute Moise Kean was 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝 to win it for Juve in the 88th minute 🎉 https://t.co/TalCbjisTZ

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the situation. Mauricio Pochettino wants to bolster his attack this summer amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Mauro Icardi. Kean has emerged as a potential target.

Kean scored 13 league goals in his loan spell with the Parisians last season but has netted only five times in Serie A for Juventus this campain.

Thierry Henry hits back at critics of PSG’s title win

French football legend Thierry Henry has hit out at critics of PSG’s league triumph. The French giants have been pegged by problems on and off the pitch this season. The premature exit from the UEFA Champions League and Kylian Mbappe’s future have tainted their title triumph.

However, speaking recently, Henry hailed the Parisians’ record tenth title triumph, saying:

“In the history of football, I had rarely seen that. A team that wins ten titles and catches up with Saint-Etienne, and we are in the negative,” said Henry.

He continued:

“I have trouble. Each time you try to come back to tell yourself, anyway, it’s ten titles, there is Mbappé who played. It hasn’t been extraordinary all the time at the Parc, of course, but we’re in the negative.[…] We’re not in the positive, and I find that a shame. It’s rarely happened, I think, when a team wins the championship so early, and people are b—hing.".

Edited by Bhargav