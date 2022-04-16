PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi criticised for failing to live up to expectations; Marquinhos provides update on his future, and more - 15 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are attop the Ligue 1 standings after 31 games. The Parisians have a chance to edge closer to the league title by securing a victory against second-placed Marseille, whom they lead by 12 points, this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jerome Rothen has criticised Lionel Messi for not living up to expectations this season. Elsewhere, Marquinhos has opened up about his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 15th April 2022:

Lionel Messi criticised by Jerome Rothen for failing to live up to expectations

Lionel Messi has struggled to impress this season.

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has slammed Lionel Messi for failing to live up to expectations.

The Argentinean left Barcelona last summer and completed a high-profile move to the Parc des Princes. However, the 34-year-old has failed to stamp his authority in Ligue 1, scoring just thrice, and has endured a difficult debut season in France.

Messi has shown signs of resurgence in recent games. The Argentinean picked up a hat-trick of assists in his last Ligue 1 outing Clermont, his second hat-trick of assists in the league this season. However, Rothen was hardly impressed by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner's exploits.

Speaking to ESPN, the Frenchman said that he is disappointed with Messi, saying:

“Messi, I am very disappointed. I can even understand the adaptation time, the boy from Barcelona, who did not plan to change clubs like this, at 34 years old. He arrives at PSG, without a fluid team game, so he needs find his place,” said Rothen.

He continued:

“No problem, he needs time to adapt. But even so, Messi in Ligue 1 has 2 or 3 goals. We are talking about Leo Messi. Some will say that I am waiting for things that, at 34 or 35 years old, he can no longer deliver. But in Barcelona , last year he was 33 years old, he was still making a difference and scoring goals."

Rothen added that Messi is yet to win a game singlehandedly for his new team this season, saying:

“I commented on some games; he didn't win them all because the team as a group didn't work, and he alone can't win. I'm sorry this season, he didn't do anything; he didn't win a game. The only one who won games is Mbappe . Hence the disappointment,” said Rothen.

Marquinhos provides update on his future

Marquinhos could extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos has expressed a desire to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian has been with PSG for a decade and is a crucial part of their starting XI at the moment.

Speaking to the club's website, Marquinhos pointed out that he has built his life in Paris, saying:

“I have been here for almost 10 years. My three children have been born here, and with my wife, we have built our life here; we have been through nearly everything in Paris. Marqui and Paris, they are really linked for life, with everything that we have done together in nearly ten years. I think, and hope that it will continue for longer.:

Julien Laurens compares Darwin Nunez with PSG legend

Darwin Nunez has scored goals for fun this season.

French journalist Julien Laurens has compared Darwin Nunez with Edinson Cavani. The Benfica striker has been on fire this season and has been linked with a move to PSG.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Laurens heaped praise on Nunez, saying:

“(Nunez) has this physical power, which is very interesting, because he is very good with his back to goal. And he takes depth very well; he is so smart in his ball calls. We saw him again with his goal (on Wednesday); it’s a magnificent finish,” said Laurens.

He continued:

“He really has that in him; that one-touch efficiency that Edinson Cavani also has, but I think he’s even better in the sense that it’s often been said that Edinson Cavani misses the easiest chances and that he often put on the most difficult ones. It was a bit of a cliche."

The 22-year-old has scored 32 times across competitions for Benfica this season.

Edited by Bhargav