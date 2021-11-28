PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi criticised by Rafael Van der Vaart; club interested in Barcelona star, and more - 27th November 2021

PSG are ready to shrug off their midweek Champions League defeat to Manchester City as they prepare to face St-Etienne on Sunday. The Parisians are currently atop the Ligue 1 table, while their opponents are languishing in 19th place.

Meanwhile, PSG star attacker Lionel Messi has received criticism from Rafael Van der Vaart. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in a Barcelona star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th November 2021.

Lionel Messi criticised by Rafael Van der Vaart

Rafael Van der Vaart has blasted Lionel Messi for his performance in midweek.

Rafael Van der Vaart has blasted Lionel Messi for his performance in midweek against Manchester City. The Argentinean failed to influence the game as PSG succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Despite the Parisians securing passage to the knockout stage of the Champions League, the 34-year-old was criticised for his showing against the Premier League side.

Messi joined PSG this summer, but has struggled to find his footing at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean only recently broke his duck in Ligue 1, and has blown hot and cold since his arrival in the French capital. While the 34-year-old has been impressive in the Champions League, certain facets of his game have come under intense scrutiny.

Messi has shown signs of a budding relationship with Kylian Mbappe at PSG. However, the Argentinean was a mere spectator against The Citizens in midweek. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s performance in the game was heavily criticised by Van der Vaart in a recent interview.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Van der Vaart isn't happy with Lionel Messi's work rate 😤 Van der Vaart isn't happy with Lionel Messi's work rate 😤 https://t.co/rCQlwIiTXi

The Dutchman also compared Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, and said that the Portuguese has fared better this season.

“Messi and Cristiano are two totally different players. But the difference is that Cristiano Ronaldo always looks for his team to advance,” said Van der Vaart.

“When you compare Messi with Ronaldo, one is fighting to take his team to the next level – and the other is not. Messi just walks. I look at him and think, ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ I’m really getting mad at Messi,” said Van der Vaart.

PSG interested in Ousmane Dembele

PSG are interested in Ousmane Dembele.

PSG are interested in Ousmane Dembele, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional.

The Frenchman’s current deal with the Blaugrana expires at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have struggled to tie him down to a new deal. The player is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, and the Parisians have now entered the fray.

PSG believe Dembele could be a suitable replacement for Kylian Mbappe who could leave the club next summer.

PSG sporting director opens up on Zinedine Zidane links

Leonardo says Mauricio Pochettino has not asked to leave PSG.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has said that manager Mauricio Pochettino has not asked to leave the club. The Argentinean is linked with Manchester United, and is expected to leave the club next summer. The Parisians have reportedly lined up Zinedine Zidane as his replacement.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball "He never asked to leave." ❌



PSG's Sporting Director, Leonardo, denies any rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move away from Paris or Zinedine Zidane joining the club. 👀 "He never asked to leave." ❌PSG's Sporting Director, Leonardo, denies any rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move away from Paris or Zinedine Zidane joining the club. 👀 https://t.co/LBWn2e6wG9

However, speaking to the press, Leonardo said that Pochettino would stay in charge of PSG. He also said there was no contact between PSG and Zidane regarding the job.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Pochettino never asked to leave. No club contacted us. I can affirm very clearly there was no meeting with Zidane.”

Edited by Bhargav