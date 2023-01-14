PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi delighted with fan reception; Pablo Sarabia to have Wolves medical this weekend, and more - January 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Rennes at Roazhon Park on Sunday (January 15) in Ligue 1. The Parisians are leading the title race after 18 games.

Meanwhile, manager Christophe Galtier has said that Lionel Messi is delighted with the reception from fans after his return to action after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Elsewhere, Pablo Sarabia will have his medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 13, 2023:

Lionel Messi delighted with fan reception

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup last month.

Christophe Galtier has said that the applause from Parisians fans on his return to action has warmed Lionel Messi’s heart.

The Argentinean appeared for PSG against Angers earlier this week for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. The 35-year-old marked the occasion with an impressive display, picking up a goal on his Parisians return.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup champion Lionel Messi has scored his first goal of 2023. Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup champion Lionel Messi has scored his first goal of 2023. https://t.co/1fJh4odd74

The Ligue 1 giants, though, opted not to celebrate Messi’s World Cup win at the Parc des Princes to avoid controversy, with France's loss to Argentina on penalties in the final still fresh in the minds of French fans.

However, that didn’t stop Parisians fans from applauding the player following his recent good form for club and country. After the game, as cited by PSG Talk, Galtier said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has arrived back at the club in impeccable physical condition.

“Thank you already to the supporters, and congratulations to them for having welcomed him like this. Believe me; it warms his heart. Leo had recovered well. He had a lot of sessions with us for a while,” said Galtier.

He added:

“He is calm, light, very fit on a physical level. The team without or with Leo gives another face. Leo likes to score, and this player profile needs to score. He felt good physically. It was important for him to play again quickly and important for the team to find Leo. The fact that he was able to play the whole game is even better.”

Messi has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 20 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Pablo Sarabia to have Wolves medical this weekend

Pablo Sarabia is set to arrive at the Molineux.

Pablo Sarabia is all set to have his medical with Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, according to Foot Mercato via Sport Witness.

The Spanish midfielder is surplus to requirements at PSG and spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon. He has struggled to break into the starting XI following his return to the Parc des Princes in the summer. Sarabia has appeared 19 times for the French giants across competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by



Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon 🟠🤝🏻 #WWFC Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by @SaberDesfa Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon 🟠🤝🏻 #WWFCClubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by @SaberDesfa.Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. https://t.co/Zdo1l53dEI

The Parisians are willing to let him leave, and Wolves have moved quickly to secure his services. Recent reports indicated that the Midlands club were locked in negotiations with PSG to facilitate a deal.

However, it now appears that talks have progressed well, and the player is close to arriving at the Molineux. The Parisians will reportedly receive €5 million up front for his signature, with a further €2 million in bonuses.

PSG moving in right direction under Christophe Galtier, says Loic Tanzi

PSG are moving in the right direction under Christophe Galtier, according to French football journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Parisians have lost just once this season since the French manager took charge of the club and are leading the Ligue 1 title race. Galtier has managed to get Messi firing on all cylinders, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been outstanding too.

JD Football @JDFootball



Taking his chance well! Hugo Ekitike has scored 3 goals in his last 3 starts for PSG.Taking his chance well! Hugo Ekitike has scored 3 goals in his last 3 starts for PSG. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Taking his chance well! 🇫🇷👏 https://t.co/dUIOiy6F9h

Speaking on L‘Équipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Taniz said that the French manager has implemented a suitable system at the Parc des Princes.

“PSG with Christophe Galtier is better than under Mauricio Pochettino. The French coach has found a system where Lionel Messi , Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr are complementary. There is a stat sheet, which is impressive for all three players,” said Taniz.

He added:

“Mukiele is getting better and better; Ekitike starts to score. They have not convinced me for the moment because we expect them in the Champions League. It’s too early to say if PSG are good or bad, but they are on the right track.”

The Parisians have won 15 of their 18 games in the league this season and have drawn two.

