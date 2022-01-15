PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't deserve place in FIFA Team of the Year, says former player; Parisians working on new short-term deal for Kylian Mbappe, and more - 15 January 2022

PSG will be without Lionel Messi for their game against Brest in Ligue 1. The Argentinean is yet to regain full fitness after recovering from COVID-19, and will not feature for the Parisians this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has said that Messi doesn’t deserve to be in the FIFA Team of the Year. Elsewhere, PSG are working on a new short-term deal for star attacker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 15th January 2022.

Rio Ferdinand says Lionel Messi doesn’t deserve place in FIFA Team of the Year

Ferdinand believes Messi (in pic) doesn’t deserve a place in the FIFA Team of the Year.

Rio Ferdinand believes Lionel Messi doesn’t deserve a place in the FIFA Team of the Year. The Argentinean has enjoyed a mixed time on the pitch in 2021. The 34-year-old ended his association with Barcelona last summer, winning the Copa Del Rey in his final season.

Messi then made history with Argentina. The 34-year-old led from the front in La Albiceleste’s Copa America triumph, bagging four goals and five assists, to end his senior international title drought. He was adjudged the player of the tournament, and also finished as the top scorer and assister.

The Argentinian subsequently moved to PSG after Barcelona couldn’t offer him a contract extension owing to the La Liga’s financial fair-play rules. However, he has failed to replicate his imperious form at the Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old has struggled in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 11 games, but has shone in the Champions League, striking five times in as many matches.

Messi a seventh Ballon d’Or award for his exploits during the year. The Argentinean also remains the favourite to win FIFA’s The Best Award. However, speaking to FIVE, Ferdinand said that the PSG star hasn’t done enough to be included in the team of the year.

“Messi, since he's been at PSG, can't be in the conversation – because of how badly he has done after the transfer window in terms of goals and assists,” said Ferdinand.

'If (Ronaldo) doesn't play, Man United get knocked out of the Champions League. (Salah is the) Premier League's best player. He has been nothing short of remarkable. He's destroyed all comers. This guy's so clinical."

PSG working on new short-term deal for Kylian Mbappe

PSG are working to tie Mbappe down to a new short-term deal.

PSG are working to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new short-term deal, according to Julian Maynard of Telefoot. The Frenchman is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 giants are planning to offer the 23-year-old a short-term contract.

Mbappe was the subject of an intense pursuit from Real Madrid last summer. The La Liga giants remain interested in his services, and the Frenchman also yearns a move to Madrid. Mbappe is expected to join Los Blancos on a Bosman move this summer, but PSG are determined to keep hold of their star attacker.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Sergio Ramos

Pochettino has provided an update on Ramos (second right).

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Sergio Ramos, who is not in action for PSG due to injury. The Spaniard joined the Parisians last summer, but has failed to nail down a place in the starting eleven.

In his press conference, Pochettino said that Ramos is getting close to full fitness.

“We always think about the future; we have to plan for the future. He comes from an inactivity of several months; he trains well with the group. He will progress in training, but also on the field,” said Pochettino.

