PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi deserved to win World Cup, says Koke; Real Madrid not eyeing Kylian Mbappe, and more - December 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Strasbourg on Wednesday (December 28) in Lique 1. Christophe Galtier's men are atop the league after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Koke has said that Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are not interested in Kylian Mbappe. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 26, 2022:

Lionel Messi deserved to win World Cup, says Koke

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form this season.

Koke has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player of all time. The Argentinean has consistently been among the finest players in the world, but his credentials have been further enhanced since his recent success with the national team. The 35-year-old etched his name in history this month by guiding Argentina to a 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi won the World Cup Golden Ball after finishing the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also been in exceptional form for PSG this season. The Argentinean has scored 12 goals and set up 14 more in 19 games across competitions for the Parisians.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Robert Lewandowski says 35-year-old Lionel Messi is in pole position to win his eighth Ballon d'Or Robert Lewandowski says 35-year-old Lionel Messi is in pole position to win his eighth Ballon d'Or 🐐 https://t.co/Iler157dph

Speaking to AS, as cited by Madrid Universal, Koke congratulated Messi on winning the World Cup.

"Lionel Messi? He is the best player of all time. He is just worthy of taking the World Cup, and we have to congratulate him. There is no discussion to find out who is the best in the world," sail Koke.

The 35-year-old will look to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG this season.

Real Madrid not eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air.

Real Madrid are not considering a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. The Frenchman turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and extended his association with PSG.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a splendid run with the Parisians this season, registering 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid have NOT changed their stance on Mbappé. The club’s roadmap at the moment does NOT involve him. Real Madrid have NOT changed their stance on Mbappé. The club’s roadmap at the moment does NOT involve him. @marca 🚨💣 Real Madrid have NOT changed their stance on Mbappé. The club’s roadmap at the moment does NOT involve him. @marca

Mbappe was also exceptional at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning the Golden Boot as Les Bleus lost the final on penalties. His recent form has reignited talks of a move to Los Blancos, even though PSG remain eager to keep him at the club. However, the La Liga giants have no intention of signing the player at the moment.

Real Madrid acknowledge that Mbappe is among the finest in the world in his position. However, the club believe his arrival could disrupt the harmony in the squad. Los Blancos want Vinicius Junior to reach his full potential instead, so they will not target the Frenchman.

PSG not in talks to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix is likely to be on the move in 2023.

PSG are not in negotiations with Joao Felix, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward is one of the rising talents in world football but is unsettled at Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is not a first-team regular under Diego Simeone and is reportedly looking to script a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Milan Skriniar remains top target for PSG in 2023. Paris Saint-Germain have never opened concrete talks to sign João Félix from Atlético Madrid, they're still not actively working on any January move as main focus will be the summer.Milan Skriniar remains top target for PSG in 2023. Paris Saint-Germain have never opened concrete talks to sign João Félix from Atlético Madrid, they're still not actively working on any January move as main focus will be the summer. 🔴🔵 #PSG Milan Skriniar remains top target for PSG in 2023. https://t.co/DuTj6sRTVO

Felix's situation has alerted clubs around Europe, with the Parisians also named among his potential suitors. Recent reports have claimed that the Ligue 1 champions are now planning to sign the player in January. However, Romano has refuted those claims, saying that PSG are not working on any targets for January.

Romano has added that the club's main focus remains on the summer transfer window. The Parisians are expected to invest wisely in the squad in the summer, and Romano has said that Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar remains their top priority.

