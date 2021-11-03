PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not the most deserving candidate for Ballon d'Or 2021, says former player; Parisians leading race to sign Manchester United star, and more - 3rd November 2021

Lionel Messi ran the show the last time PSG faced RB Leipzig in the Champions League a few weeks ago. However, the Parisians will have to manage without the Argentinean when they host the Bundesliga side on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Messi is not the most deserving candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, according to Peter Crouch, a former player. Elsewhere, PSG are leading the race to sign a French midfielder who plays for Manchester United.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 3rd November 2021.

Lionel Messi not the most deserving candidate for Ballon d'Or 2021, says Peter Crouch

Lionel Messi is the favourite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi is the favourite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. However, Peter Crouch believes the Argentinean is not the most deserving candidate for the coveted honour this year. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is coming off a decent year with both Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

Messi won the Copa del Rey with the Blaugrana last season. He then ended his jinx with the Argentina national team during the summer, guiding La Albiceleste to the 2021 Copa America title. The PSG star also finished as the top scorer and top assist provider in both La Liga and the Copa America.

"The truth is, I don't think about it. The biggest prize was what I achieved with the National Team. We fought so hard for that, it was the ultimate goal. A 7th Ballon d'Or would be crazy but if not, no problem." Leo Messi to @sport regarding the Ballon d'Or:"The truth is, I don't think about it. The biggest prize was what I achieved with the National Team. We fought so hard for that, it was the ultimate goal. A 7th Ballon d'Or would be crazy but if not, no problem." Leo Messi to @sport regarding the Ballon d'Or:"The truth is, I don't think about it. The biggest prize was what I achieved with the National Team. We fought so hard for that, it was the ultimate goal. A 7th Ballon d'Or would be crazy but if not, no problem." https://t.co/MiV7Mv0MDr

It is no surprise then that Lionel Messi is expected to pick up his seventh Ballon d'Or award this year. However, speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by The Mirror, Peter Crouch said that Robert Lewandowski is a more deserving candidate this year.

"I can't argue with Lionel Messi, can I? Let's be honest. But I just think if Robert Lewandowski doesn't win a Ballon d'Or in his lifetime, I think it would be a travesty," said Crouch.

"This is a special, special player. Ronaldo and Messi have always been the benchmark, always, but Robert Lewandowski, it's his time to potentially win it this year," said Crouch.

PSG leading the race to sign Paul Pogba

PSG are leading the race to sign Paul Pogba.

PSG are leading the race to sign Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman's current contract with Manchester United expires next summer. The Red Devils want to extend his stay, but Pogba wants to leave. The Parisians are locked in battle with the likes of Real Madrid for the Frenchman's services.

With Pogba set to be available for free next summer, there's likely to be a melee for his signature. However, it now appears that PSG have jumped to the front of the queue in the race for Pogba.

Georginio Wijnaldum opens up about his first few months at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his stint at PSG.

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his stint at PSG since joining the Ligue 1 giants this summer. The Dutchman arrived at the Parc des Princes on a free deal, along with the likes of Lionel Messi.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Wijnaldum: “The Liverpool team have played for years together. We made a lot of progress and evolved before winning the Champions League. Here at PSG, it looks like my first season in Liverpool; we discover each other.” Wijnaldum: “The Liverpool team have played for years together. We made a lot of progress and evolved before winning the Champions League. Here at PSG, it looks like my first season in Liverpool; we discover each other.”

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Wijnaldum compared his first season with the Parisians to his first at Liverpool.

“With this PSG team, it’s like my first season in Liverpool; you have to get to know each other, the way of playing too,” said Wijnaldum.

