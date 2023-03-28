PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi was desperate for Argentina success; Manu Kone opens up on Parisians links, and more - March 28, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on course to defend their Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier’s team are sitting with a seven-point lead atop the standings after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Lionel Messi was desperate to achieve success with Argentina, according to one of his national teammates. Elsewhere, Manu Kone has opened up on recent reports linking hi with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 28, 2023:

Lionel Messi was desperate for Argentina success

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has said that Lionel Messi was desperate for success with Argentina before enjoying a blockbuster last couple of years.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner broke his duck with the national side by winning the Copa America in 2021. The PSG superstar followed up with a Finalissima win before finally fulfilling his legacy by guiding La Albiceleste to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Goal, Martinez said that Messi was willing to trade his Ballon d’Or awards for a trophy with Argentina.

“It’s lovely to play with him. It’s something I will be proud to tell my kids and grandkids when we are all older. But you know, when we are together, he’s just one more. He’s just Leo. That’s why this group of players gets on so well. We know, and we have to respect all that he achieved in football, and all he wanted was to win with the national team," said Martinez.

He added:

“He would say that to me. He would leave all the Ballon d’Ors for a Copa America. I saw him saying that when we were going back to Argentina from Brazil, and he was holding the trophy. He said ‘this is the only thing I wanted in my football career’, and I said ‘so do I!’ I felt proud of that moment, to have helped achieve his dream. He won everything at club level, but still he was missing something.”

Messi’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to extend his stay. The 35-year-old has 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Manu Kone opens up on PSG links

Manu Kone has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Manu Kone has remained coy regarding his recent links to PSG. The French midfielder has turned heads at the Parc des Princes this season following his impressive outings with Borussia Monchengladbach. The 21-year-old has one goal and an assist in 25 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kone said that he will make a decision regarding his future this summer.

“At the moment, I am in Monchengladbach. I live well with rumours. I don’t pay attention to everything that is said. It’s more my entourage and my friends who send me the articles. It’s a source of pride for them to see my name associated with big clubs, but it doesn’t make me hot or cold. I prefer to finish my season quietly. Afterward, what must happen will happen,” said Kone.

Pressed on the possibility of playing for PSG next season, the Frenchman hinted that chances of securing regular game time might influence the decision on his future.

“It’s true that I’m Parisian. I was born and trained here (past by Paris FC and Boulogne-Billancourt). There is a logical link. But whether it’s Paris or another club, I don’t care. I just want to play football. In Monchengladbach, I play. So if I have to leave, I’ll think about playing first,” said Kone.

Kone fits the profile of players Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has targeted since last summer.

Parisians offered Marcus Rashford mouth-watering deal last summer

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG were willing to offer Marcus Rashford a deal worth €400,000 per week to move to Paris last summer, according to The Athletic via PSG Talk. The Manchester United forward had entered the final year of his contract, and the Parisians wanted to lure him away from Old Trafford. The Ligue 1 champions were even willing to hand him an exorbitant salary to part ways with the Red Devils.

However, a move failed to materialise, and the Premier League giants triggered a one-year extension in the 25-year-old's contract. Rashford is in the final 18 months of his current deal with Manchester United, who are likely to initiate contract talks soon.

The Englishman has been in ravaging form this season, amassing 27 goals and nine assists in 44 games. Unless the Red Devils tie him down to a new deal, PSG could be handed a second bite of the cherry this summer.

