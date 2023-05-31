PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi desperate to play for Barcelona; Vinicius backed to join Parisians, and more - May 31, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their final game of the season against Clermont Foot on Saturday (June 3) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s side have won the league with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is desperate to play for Barcelona. Elsewhere, Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has been backed to move to Paris this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 31, 2023:

Lionel Messi desperate to play for Barcelona

Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of this season.

Lionel Messi is willing to play for free or on reduced wages for Barcelona, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean forward’s contract with PSG will expire in just over a month, and he will not sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona are eager to secure his services on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Messi’s arrival could mark the end of Ansu Fati’s time at the Camp Nou.

“Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Inter Miami are also interested in signing Messi this summer.

Vinicius backed to join PSG

Vinicius Junior could move to Paris in the future.

Transfer Insider Jonathan Johnson has backed Vinicius Junior to join PSG. The Brazilian is among the most lethal attackers in the planet at the moment and has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

It was previously believed that it would be impossible to prise the 22-year-old away from Real Madrid. However, things have changed following a series of racial abuses Vinicius has faced this season in La Liga.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that the Brazilian could replace Kylian Mbappe next summer.

“It has been a rough past few weeks for Vinicius Junior after disgusting racist abuse was once again sent his way in La Liga. The Real Madrid star does not plan on moving away from Spain just yet, but there is an increasing feeling that the next episode like this could change his mind,” wrote Johnson

He continued:

“At just 22, Viní Jr. boasts superb experience and the sort of profile that could complement or even replace Mbappe when the France international finally moves on — likely in 2024.”

Johnson said that Vinicius could move to Paris despite agreeing a new long-term contract with Los Blancos.

“If the Brazilian superstar continues to be made to feel unwanted by significant numbers of Spanish football spectators, PSG could offer him a new home and an ambitious project despite his imminent contract extension tying him to Santiago Bernabeu long-term,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“Despite his agent hinting at a Premier League future should he ever leave Spain, Vini Jr. could be the key to unlocking Mbappe’s desire to play for Real and the French giants finally moving away from their over-reliance on their current star man.”

Vinicius has recently spoken of staying at the Santiago Bernabeu and continuing his fight against racism.

Parisians eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in William Saliba, according to The Sun. The French defender has been a revelation with Arsenal this season.

The 22-year-old’s absence due to injury in the final weeks was one of the reasons why the Gunners’ title challenge ended in a whimper. The player’s contract with the Borth London side runs out in just over a year, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

Arsenal are eager to extend his stay at the Emirates and are locked in negotiations with the player to chalk out a new contract. However, the Premier League side have been stunned by Saliba’s wage demands. The Gunners are ready to offer the 22-year-old a new deal worth £120,000 per week, but it's nowhere near the player’s expectations.

The Parisians are monitoring the situation with interest, and the North London side believe they could lure him away this summer. Arsenal are unwilling to let the player run down his contract, and he's likely to be sold unless he agrees an extension.

