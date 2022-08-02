PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn’t need to change to be successful with Parisians, says teammate; Sergio Ramos happy at Parc des Princes, and more - August 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured their first silverware of the season with a resounding win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions in Tel Aviv on Sunday. New manager Christophe Galtier will now look to continue his bright start in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Neymar believes Lionel Messi doesn’t need to change to find success with the Parisians. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos is happy at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 1, 2022:

Lionel Messi doesn’t need to change to be successful with PSG, says Neymar

Lionel Messi has scored his first goal of the new season.

Neymar has said that Lionel Messi doesn’t need to change to be successful with PSG.

The Argentinean suffered a difficult debut campaign with the Parisians after joining from Barcelona last summer, scoring just 11 times across competitions. However, the 35-year-old has started the new campaign well, scoring in the Trophee des Champions.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi was named as the MVP of the Trophée des Champions. Lionel Messi was named as the MVP of the Trophée des Champions. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/TNHvGWmRr9

Speaking after the win over Nantes, Neymar backed Messi to come good in the new season, telling Prime Video:

“No, no, I don’t think so. People talk a lot without knowing what is going on inside the club. We see it every day; Lionel Messi remains Lionel Messi. He will not change and will always remain a player who will make a difference. I hope we will stay like this season and that everything will go well for me, Leo and Kylian. If all three of us are good, PSG will be good."

Sergio Ramos happy at Parc des Princes

Sergio Ramos moved to the Parc des Princes last summer.

Sergio Ramos says he's happy at PSG. The Spanish defender played a big role in the club’s Trophee des Champions triumph on Sunday.

He got his name on the score sheet to mark a memorable outing. After the win, the 35-year-old praised his team’s efforts, telling Prime Video:

“Yes, yes, I’m happy to be here. It was the first official game of the season. We must continue to consolidate and play our system well. At the collective level, we played well; we were high, and we held the ball. We also communicated well defensively. We must continue to improve during the season, but I am very happy with this first title, and we must continue like this,” said Ramos.

Christophe Galtier details plans for upcoming season

Christophe Galtier has opened up on his plans to get the best out of his players in the new season. The French manager won his first trophy as PSG manager on Sunday but remains keen for improvements.

Speaking after the win, Galtier said that he's satisfied with the work done so far at the Parc des Princes, telling Prime Video:

“I just think they were very heckled last season when they were champions. These are players that I have observed a lot, that I watch and with whom I exchange informally. There must be group and team dynamics. For the moment, on what we have done during the four, five weeks of work, things have gone well,” said Galtier.

He added:

“Afterwards, you have to let them express themselves; they have a lot of talent. We must always insist on the replacement to prevent this team from being cut in two. There are some things to improve, but overall I am satisfied with the preparation, satisfied with this victory at the Trophée des Champions, and satisfied with the state of mind.”

PSG begin their new Ligue 1 campaign at Clermont Foot on August 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far