PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi eager to face Real Madrid; Parisians planning move for Erling Haaland, and more - 9 February 2022

PSG have opened up a 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings after 23 games. The Parisians have won 17 games in the league this season, losing just once.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi is eager to face his old foes Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Elsewhere, the Parisians could target Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9th February 2022:

Lionel Messi eager to face Real Madrid

Lionel Messi is eager to face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi is eager to face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, according to Barca Universal via ABC. PSG were pitted against the La Liga giants during the draw for the knockout stage in December. The Argentinean was delighted after the tie was announced.

Messi tormented Real Madrid during his time with Barcelona. The 34-year-old has faced Los Blancos 45 times in his career so far, scoring 26 goals and setting up 14 more. The Argentinean has been in blistering form this season for the Parisians in the Champions League.

He has scored five times in as many appearances in the group stage of the tournament. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is eager to lift his fifth Champions League trophy this season to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Lionel Messi was the happiest player after the #rmalive | Lionel Messi was the happiest player after the #UCL draw vs Real Madrid. He believes this match vs Real is the ideal moment for him to leave behind his recent failures in Europe. @abc_deportes 🚨| Lionel Messi was the happiest player after the #UCL draw vs Real Madrid. He believes this match vs Real is the ideal moment for him to leave behind his recent failures in Europe. @abc_deportes #rmalive

The Ligue 1 giants are quietly confident about their chances of lifting the coveted trophy for the first time this season. The French side are buoyed by the brilliance of Messi in the tournament. The presence of Kylian Mbappe in the team is also an added incentive. Morale is high at the Parc des Princes, with Messi picking up form at the right time.

The 34-year-old has struggled in the league since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer, though. However, Messi was back in his elements against Lille on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored one and assisted another to help his team to a 5-1 win.

Messi is now looking forward to facing his old foe once again in the Champions League. His teammates share his enthusiasm, with the exception of Sergio Ramos, who is wary of the threat possessed by his former team. The first leg of the blockbuster tie is scheduled on February 15.

PSG planning Erling Haaland move

PSG are planning to move for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

PSG are planning to move for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe .

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The Parisians want to tie him down to a new deal, but have so far failed in their efforts. The 23-year-old could leave the Parc des Princes this summer to join Real Madrid.

The French side could go all out for Haaland if they fail to keep Mbappe at the club. PSG have held conversations with the Norwegian, who could be available for €75 million and bonuses worth €10-15 million. However, the 21-year-old is a much sought-after player, so securing his services would be no walk in the park.

Angel Di Maria to leave the Parisians this summer

Angel Di Maria could leave PSG this summer.

Angel Di Maria could leave PSG this summer, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Argentinean’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and he has not been offered a new deal yet.

The 33-year-old is the all-time assist leader at the Parc des Princes. Di Maria has scored 91 goals and set up 115 more from 283 appearances since arriving at the French club in 2015.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | PSG are reluctant to renew the contract of Di Maria (linked with FC Barcelona). The player will be a free agent this summer.

[🥇] via | PSG are reluctant to renew the contract of Di Maria (linked with FC Barcelona). The player will be a free agent this summer. @lequipe [🥇] via @hadrien_grenier 🚨| PSG are reluctant to renew the contract of Di Maria (linked with FC Barcelona). The player will be a free agent this summer.@lequipe [🥇] via @hadrien_grenier

The 33-year-old would like to stay at the club for another season before moving to Argentina to retire. However, the Parisians are expected to let him go this summer.

