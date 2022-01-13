PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not enough to win the Champions League for Parisians, says former player; Paul Pogba prefers move to Parc des Princes, and more - 13 January 2022

PSG are all set to win the Ligue 1 title by a canter this season. They lead second-placed Nice by a whopping 11 points after 20 games. The Parisians have also progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, where they'll face record 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Patrice Evra has said that Lionel Messi is not enough to help PSG win their maiden Champions League title. Elsewhere, Paul Pogba wants to join the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th January 2022.

Lionel Messi not enough to win PSG the Champions League - Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra believes Lionel Messi is not enough to help PSG win the Champions League title.

Patrice Evra has said that Lionel Messi is not enough to help PSG win the Champions League. The Argentinean has endured mixed fortunes since joining the Parisians last summer. The 34-year-old has been off-colour in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 11 gmes.

However, Messi has been outstanding in the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner played a key role in helping PSG earn qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament they are so desperate to win.

Messi will NOT travel to play against Chile and Colombia. Instead he will turn the full focus on preparing for UCL knock out stages.

Messi’s presence has made the Parisians one of the favourites for the premier European club competition this season. The Argentinean is also yearning for success in the tournament, which he last won with Barcelona in 2014-15. However, Evra believes Messi's wait is unlikely to end this season.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Frenchman pointed out that winning the Champions League requires a team effort, which PSG are seemingly missing.

“They recruited Messi, but he is not the one who will make them win the Champions League. It is a collective, a mental state of the entire team as a whole. It is not easy at all; I played five finals and lost four,” said Evra.

Paul Pogba prefers move to Parc des Princes

Paul Pogba prefers a move to PSG.

Paul Pogba prefers a move to PSG, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils want him to stay, but Pogba is looking for a new challenge.

Apart from the Parisians, Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested in the Frenchman. However, Pogba doesn’t want a return to Turin, while Los Blancos no longer entice him after the departure of manager Zinedine Zidane. As such, PSG are leading the race for his signature.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up about PSG’s season so far

Pochettino has shared his views on PSG's season so far.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has shared his views on his team's season so far. The Argentinean has taken the Parisians to the top of Ligue 1 as well as into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… The Paris Saint-Germain manager answered PSG TV's questions in an exclusive interview, looking back over the first half of the season whilst also talking openly about the challenges awaiting his side. The Paris Saint-Germain manager answered PSG TV's questions in an exclusive interview, looking back over the first half of the season whilst also talking openly about the challenges awaiting his side.en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

Speaking to PSG TV, Pochettino pointed out that the aim is to win big titles.

“I think that this season is one big challenge. There’s been a lot of excitement, and I think that some very important things have been done,” said Pochettino

“I hope that we can improve in every area, and I think that the aim is always to win and to come out on top in everything that we’re involved in,” continued Pochettino.

