PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi explains Louis van Gaal reaction; Pele sends Neymar message, more - December 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to upgrade their squad at the turn of the year. New manager Christophe Galtier has been unbeaten since taking charge in the summer but could eye reinforcements in January.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has explained his heated exchange with Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal. Elsewhere, Brazil legend Pele has sent a heart-felt message to Neymar after the Selecao’s exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 10, 2022.

Lionel Messi explains Louis van Gaal reaction

Lionel Messi has been on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has said that he was unimpressed by Louis van Gaal’s comment ahead of the quarterfinals. The Dutch manager appeared to provoke Argentina as well as the PSG forward while referring to the 2014 semifinal. However, his mind games failed to work, as La Albiceleste emerged winners on Friday on penalties.

Messi enjoyed a superb game, setting up the opening goal and doubling his team’s lead from the spot. The 35-year-old also converted the first kick in the shootout to add to the Netherlands’ woes.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “It seemed disrespectful to me, that a coach of his caliber declared like that. Van Gaal does not respect the Argentina National Team.” Leo Messi: “It seemed disrespectful to me, that a coach of his caliber declared like that. Van Gaal does not respect the Argentina National Team.” 🚨 Leo Messi: “It seemed disrespectful to me, that a coach of his caliber declared like that. Van Gaal does not respect the Argentina National Team.”

Speaking after the win, as relayed by PSG Talk, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that he never expected such comments from Van Gaal.

“I was angry about the pre-match, because I think that a coach like Van Gaal, with the experience he has, with the games he has played throughout his career and that he spoke in the way he did, that he disrespected, I think he should not have been like that; it did not make sense. I feel that he had disrespected the Argentine national team,” said Messi.

Messi has now registered four goals and two assists in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pele sends Neymar message

Neymar has exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pele has congratulated Neymar on equalling his record of most goals for the Brazil team. The PSG superstar achieved the feat against Croatia on Friday in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. However, his goal was not enough, as the Selecao failed to progress to the semifinals.

ESPN @espn Neymar has now equalled Pele's all-time goal record for Brazil 🤝 Neymar has now equalled Pele's all-time goal record for Brazil 🤝 https://t.co/aoR4M9Oa4W

Sharing his thoughts via social media, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pele consoled Neymar, saying that their greatest duty is to inspire.

“I saw you grow up. I cheered for you every day, and finally, I can congratulate you on equalling my number of goals with the Brazil national team. We both know that it’s much more than a number. Our greatest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our colleagues in the profession today, the next generations, and most of all inspire all who love our sport,” wrote Pele.

He added:

“Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I’ve learned as time goes by the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has come close to it until now.”

He concluded:

“U got there, boy. This values the greatness of your achievement, @neymarjr. However, you know, as well as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country.”

Neymar has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, amassing 15 goals and setting up 12 more. He scored twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG were interested in Frenkie de Jong this summer

Frenkie de Jong was wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG were interested in Frenkie de Jong earlier this summer, according to Le10 Sport.

The Dutchman’s future at Barcelona was up in the air, with Manchester United hot on his heels. The Parisians were also eyeing a move for the 25-year-old on the behest of Messi. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was eyeing a move for Ansu Fati to strengthen the attack.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC after the Netherlands' loss to Argentina in the quarterfinals Frenkie de Jong called Messi theafter the Netherlands' loss to Argentina in the quarterfinals Frenkie de Jong called Messi the 🐐 after the Netherlands' loss to Argentina in the quarterfinals 🙌 https://t.co/sewWmpUAy5

However, the Argentinean wanted the Ligue 1 champions to bring in De Jong to upgrade their midfield.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was convinced that the Dutchman’s arrival would vastly improve the team’s chances of winning silverware. PSG even initiated contact with the player’s entourage to facilitate a transfer but failed in their endeavour.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes