PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi fails to impress French football pundit; Kylian Mbappe departure could cause Parisians to regress, and more - 22nd October 2021

PSG will be hoping Lionel Messi can continue his midweek form when they travel to Stade Velodrome to face Marseille in the season’s first Le Classique. The Argentinean has been on fire in the UEFA Champions League, but is yet to find the back of the net in the French league.

Meanwhile, Messi has failed to impress Olivier Rouyer since joining PSG. Elsewhere, a former Parisians midfielder believes the club could regress if Kylian Mbappe departs the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 22nd October 2021.

Lionel Messi fails to impress Olivier Rouyer

Lionel Messi has failed to impress former France international Olivier Rouyer.

The Argentinean has taken time to acclimatise to Ligue 1 since joining PSG this summer. However, he has been his usual scintillating self in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi has managed three goals in as many appearances in the premier European club competition this season. But he is yet to register a goal in three appearances in Ligue 1.

Speaking on L’Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rouyer said he is disappointed with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“For me, Lionel Messi’s problem is a physical problem. We have the feeling that he is not at the point, at the top of his form. Yes, I am disappointed. Of course, he is there to score a very important goal against City and again against Leipzig with a double, but I want something else to happen in the game,” said Rouyer.

“I want the game to be more flamboyant, be clearer. (Messi) is already doing it, but not enough for my taste. I repeat, I think he is not physically ready. ... I am still waiting for Lionel Messi to make me scream in front of my TV,” said Rouyer.

Kylian Mbappe departure could cause Parisians to regress, says Jerome Rothen

Jerome Rothen has claimed Kylian Mbappe’s departure could cause PSG to regress.

The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer, and he's yet to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants. Real Madrid remain eager to lap him up for free next year.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as cited by PSG Talk, Rothen urged the Parisians to do everything they can to keep Mbappe at the club.

“If Mbappé goes free, PSG will regress, I’m sure.” said Rothen. PSG must show to Mbappé and his entourage that the project is around Mbappé, not others. He’s not around Lionel Messi or Neymar,” continued Rothen.

Lionel Messi wants PSG to sell Mauro Icardi

Lionel Messi wants PSG to part ways with Mauro Icardi,

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't enjoy the best of relations with his countryman. That has not changed since the former Barcelona star switched the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are already plotting a swap deal with Barcelona involving Icardi and Sergio Aguero, which apparently has Messi's seal of approval.

The Parisians are already plotting a swap deal with Barcelona involving Icardi and Sergio Aguero, which apparently has Messi’s seal of approval.

