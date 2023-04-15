PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi future remains undecided; Kylian Mbappe wants to stay, and more - April 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain the frontrunners to win Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians are leading the title race after 30 games and next face Lens on Saturday (April 15).

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future. Elsewhere, striker Kylian Mbappe wants to stay in Paris. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Lionel Messi future remains undecided

Lionel Messi could leave Paris at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi's future remains undecided at the moment, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. PSG are eager to tie the Argentinean down to a new deal, with his contract set to run out this summer. However, the 35-year-old is yet to respond to their offer.

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant season with club and country. He has been indispensable for the Parisians, registering 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 games across competitions.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December. However, his contract situation has turned heads around Europe, with Barcelona and Inter Miami among clubs eager to secure his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blaugrana are yet to make a move for Messi.

"No news on Lionel Messi at this stage. We know he speaks to Xavi frequently; Xavi wants him back; Leo loves Barca. … nothing new," wrote Romano.

He added:

“The crucial step is when Barcelona will be able to make an official bid to Lionel, as Financial Fair Play makes things slow now. PSG made their bid to Leo in February; nothing has changed about that."

Messi has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recentky but reportedly wants to stay in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe wants to stay

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with an exit from Paris.

Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he could stay with PSG beyond the summer. The Frenchman was close to joining Real Madrid on a Bosman move last summer but opted to sign a new deal with the Parisians instead.

However, the 24-year-old remains linked with a move away from the Parisians at the end of the season, with Los Blancos reportedly retaining their interest. His contract with the club runs till 2024, but there’s an option for a one-year extension that can be exercised by the player.

Speaking to France 3, Mbappe said that he's eager to win the UEFA Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants.

"The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made a final, semifinal, quarterfinal, round of 16. ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where (I want to do it)? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG," said Mbappe.

Mbappe has 31 goals and eight assists in 35 games across competitions for the French champions this season.

PSG eyeing Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Moussa Diaby, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The French forward rose through the ranks at the Parc des Princes but failed to impress the club hierarchy. He was subsequently sold in 2019 to Bayer Leverkusen and has since made a name for himself in the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old has been in stupendous form this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up nine in 38 appearances across competitions.

The Parisians are impressed with his performances and are putting together plans to bring Diaby back. The club are already in touch with the player but could face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The French champions are already sweating on the future of Messi, which Neymar’s future is not set in stone either. Diaby could help sporting director Luis Campos with his plans to assemble a team for the present as well as future.

Poll : 0 votes