PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi gets green light to play for Argentina; Kylian Mbappe might not join Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti stays, and more - 9th November 2021

PSG have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season, despite the struggles of Lionel Messi. The Parisians are the top of the Ligue 1 table after 13 games, even though the Argentinean is yet to score in the league.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been given the green light to play for Argentina, despite missing the last two games for PSG with injury. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants' star striker Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti stays in charge.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9th November 2021.

Lionel Messi gets green light to play for Argentina

Lionel Messi has been given permission to play for Argentina.

Lionel Messi has been given permission to play for Argentina despite sitting out the last two games for PSG with injury.

According to Get French Football News via TYC Sport, the national team's medical staff has given the six-time Ballon d’Or winner a clean chit. That means the Parisians star will be free to take part in games against Uruguay and Brazil.

Lionel Messi has struggled for form in Ligue 1 since joining PSG this summer. Despite scoring thrice in three games in the Champions League, the Argentinean has drawn a blank in five games in the league. Things went from bad to worse when the six-time Ballon d’Or winner had to be replaced due to an injury against Lille.

Messi ended up missing the next two games for the Parisians. PSG are desperate to have their star player back to full fitness. The Ligue 1 giants have been infuriated by the decision to call the injured Messi for Argentina’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes both trained separately and not with the Argentina team on Monday. The idea is that Messi plays some minutes against Uruguay and the entire match against Brazil. Paredes all but discarded against Uruguay, might be avaiable for Brazil match. Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes both trained separately and not with the Argentina team on Monday. The idea is that Messi plays some minutes against Uruguay and the entire match against Brazil. Paredes all but discarded against Uruguay, might be avaiable for Brazil match.

It is now reported that Lionel Messi will feature in both games for La Albiceleste. The PSG ace could either start or come off the bench against Uruguay. However, he has been permitted to play the entire 90 minutes against Brazil.

Kylian Mbappe might not join Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti stays in charge

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti remains in charge.

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti remains in charge, according to PSG Talk via El Nacional.

Los Blancos offered exorbitant money to the Frenchman this summer, but failed to convince PSG to sell him. The La Liga giants are expected to return for Mbappe next summer when his current contract with the Parisians expires.

The Frenchman is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but has reservations about playing under Ancelotti. Mbappe believes he could thrive under Jurgen Klopp instead, and holds the German in high regard.

Sergio Ramos joins PSG training

Sergio Ramos has finally joined first-team training at PSG.

Sergio Ramos has finally joined first-team training at PSG, Marca reports. The Spaniard moved to the Parc des Princes this summer on a free transfer.

However, injuries have delayed his debut with the Parisians. There has been intense speculation over the past few days about the former Real Madrid defender’s future.

However, Ramos remains determined to play for PSG, and is now edging closer to fulfilling his wish. The Parisians have a hectic run of games after the international break. Mauricio Pochettino will certainly be happy to have the Spanish veteran available for selection. The world will now finally see Lionel Messi and Ramos team up together.

