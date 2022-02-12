PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not the GOAT, says former teammate; Thomas Meunier picks between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and more - 11 February 2022

PSG needed a late Kylian Mbappe winner to down Rennes by a solitary goal at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday. The Parisians are the favourites to lift the league title this season. They lead second-placed Nice, who have a game in hand, by a whopping 16 points after 24 games.

Meanwhile, a former teammate of PSG’s star attacker Lionel Messi has named Ronaldinho as the best player ever. Elsewhere, Thomas Meunier has made a pick between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th February 2022:

Lionel Messi not the GOAT, says Bojan Krkic

Bojan Krkic has snubbed Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate.

Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic has snubbed Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. The Spaniard played with Messi during their time together at Barcelona in the late 2000s. However, Krkic has named Blaugrana legend Ronaldinho as the best player ever, ahead of the 34-year-old Messi.

Messi is widely considered the greatest player of all time, given his exploits in the game for club and country. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner won every major title for Barcelona. The PSG star also won the Copa America with Argentina last summer.

However, Messi has struggled for form since joining the Parisians last summer, but remains one of the finest active players in the world. Nevertheless, the Argentinean was overlooked by Krkic while naming the greatest ever.

The Spaniard, who was once branded the next Lionel Messi, believes Ronaldinho is the greatest ever.

“You know, at that age it’s difficult to manage what the people say about you. You can only control what you can do. I knew from the first day that I was not Messi. And I was not anyone. No one is Messi, and Messi is not Ronaldinho, and for me, Ronaldinho is the best player in history. Everyone's unique,” said Krkic.

Ronaldinho left a lasting impression at the Camp Nou, transforming the club’s fortunes during his five-season stay. Lionel Messi also holds the Brazilian in high regard, and previously showered praise on the 41-year-old.

“Ronaldinho was responsible for the change in Barca. It was a bad time, and the change that came about with his arrival was amazing. In the first year, he didn’t win anything, but people fell in love with him. Then the trophies started coming, and he made all those people happy. Barca should always be grateful for everything he did,” said Lionel Messi.

Thomas Meunier picks between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Thomas Meunier believes Kylian Mbappe (in pic) is better than Erling Haaland.

Thomas Meunier believes Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland. The Frenchman and Haaland are the rising stars of world football. Speaking to L’Equipe, former PSG right-back Meunier said that the versatile Mbappe is technically better than Haaland.

“It’s not the same style at all. They are all-around athletes, not just footballers, so there are some common characteristics: they have incredible bursts of speed, high jumps, stamina, and can combine with both feet,” said Meunier.

“But technically, I find that Mbappe is above. Haaland, physically, remains a real number 9. He’s not a guy you can put in 7 or 11; he’s a pure goalscorer. They are both super good, but Kylian has that extra thing,” said Meunier.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Zinedine Zidane links to PSG

Mauricio Pochettino provided a cryptic response when asked to comment on rumours linking Zinedine Zidane to PSG. The Frenchman is the favourite to take charge at the Parc des Princes if the Argentinean leaves this summer.

Speaking on El Larguero, Pochettino heaped praise on Zidane.

“I don’t know; it’s not for me to decide. Zidane is a great coach. He has already shown it at Real Madrid. He can train any coach in the world. Moreover, he is French. This is one more question for the sporting director or the president,” said Pochettino.

“Listen, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid… How many rumours didn’t come out about me in England? We, when we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that it comes with the position. It has to be accepted; otherwise, I couldn’t be sitting in front of you right now as PSG coach,” added Pochettino.

