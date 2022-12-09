PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi happy in Paris; Parisians interest in Marcus Rashford confirmed, more - December 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could look to add more quality to their squad once the transfer window reopens next month. Manager Christophe Galtier invested judiciously in the summer and could repeat the trick in January.

Meanwhile, Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Lionel Messi is happy at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Al-Khelaifi has also said that the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Marcus Rashford.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 9, 2022:

Lionel Messi happy in Paris, says Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Lionel Messi has been in a rich vein of form at the 2022 World Cup.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Lionel Messi is happy with PSG. The Argentinean has rediscovered his mojo at the Parc des Princes this season. The 35-year-old has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances for the Parisians. He has been equally effective for La Albiceleste at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi now looks settled with the Ligue 1 champions but is in the final year of his contract with the club. PSG are eager to tie him down to a new deal amid interest from Inter Miami and Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to come to a decision regarding his future, though.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Leo Messi contract talks: “We’ve agreed together to discuss after the World Cup but both parties are very happy”, tells Sky“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Leo Messi contract talks: “We’ve agreed together to discuss after the World Cup but both parties are very happy”, tells Sky 🚨🇦🇷 #PSG“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. https://t.co/ND1jZYZApA

Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Al-Khelaifi said that Messi’s recent performances indicate that he is happy in Paris.

“He is very happy; it shows with the national team. If a player is not happy you will see that his performance is not good for the national team. This season he performed fantastically with us; he scored many goals and gave many assists for Argentina and for our club,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Messi has registered three goals and one assist from four games so far in Qatar, helping his nation reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Nasser Al Khelaigi confirms PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that PSG are monitoring Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has enjoyed a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this season. He has registered eight goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Red Devils this season across competitions.

With his current contract running out at end of the season, speculation is ripe regarding Rashford’s next move. Manchester United do have the option of an additional year, but that hasn’t stopped the Parisians from eyeing the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“Maybe [this] summer? Why not. If he’s free agent, we can talk to him directly but not now”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Rashford: “He’s amazing — to have Rashford for free, every club will be running after him. We’re not hiding it, we have spoken before”, tells Sky.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC “Maybe [this] summer? Why not. If he’s free agent, we can talk to him directly but not now”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Rashford: “He’s amazing — to have Rashford for free, every club will be running after him. We’re not hiding it, we have spoken before”, tells Sky. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC“Maybe [this] summer? Why not. If he’s free agent, we can talk to him directly but not now”. https://t.co/CGDDoHjb8M

Speaking recently, Al-Khelaifi hinted that the Ligue 1 champions could dive for Rashford next summer.

“He is another amazing player and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him. We are not hiding it; we spoke before, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe the summer, why not?” said Al-Khelaifi.

Rashford has registered three goals in four games for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino wanted Harry Kane at Parc des Princes

Harry Kane continues to be linked away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he wanted to take Harry Kane to the Parc des Princes.

The English striker has been one of the most feared strikers in Europe for almost a decade. The 29-year-old has been in impeccable form for Tottenham Hotspur once again this season, registering 13 goals and three assists in 22 games.

In his column for The Athletic, as cited by PSG Talk, Pochettino said that Harry Kane could be a fabulous striking partner for Kylian Mbappe.

“They (Kane and Mbappe) would be completely compatible. It could be similar to the bond that Harry has with Son Heung-min at Spurs. The connection would be amazing and the two could share ideas about tactics and movements. Maybe it will never happen,” wrote Pochettino.

Tottenham Tiers @TottenhamTiers



“When I was at PSG, I knew Pochettino on Harry Kane 🗣️“When I was at PSG, I knew #thfc would never want to sell Harry. And I never wanted to do anything that would affect Tottenham, because I love Tottenham.” Pochettino on Harry Kane 🗣️“When I was at PSG, I knew #thfc would never want to sell Harry. And I never wanted to do anything that would affect Tottenham, because I love Tottenham.” https://t.co/Z6kt8GUhXD

Pochettino parted ways with the Parisians this summer after failing to secure European glory and is yet to take up a job in football management. The Argentinean went on to add that he would like to target Kane at his next club.

“When I was at PSG, I knew Tottenham would never want to sell Harry. And I never wanted to do anything that would affect Tottenham because I love Tottenham. But maybe one day in the future, if I am at a different club and if Harry has decided to leave Tottenham, maybe I would try to bring Harry with me,” wrote Pochettino.

He continued:

“And so if you asked me to name two great attacking players who could play well together, it would be Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.”

Kane is currently with the England squad in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes