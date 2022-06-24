PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi helped Parisians earn €700 million last season; Neymar's former agent opens up on Brazilian's future, and more - June 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season by a country mile. However, their European dreams remained unfulfilled, as manager Mauricio Pochettino's team were beaten by eventual UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has helped the Parisians earn €700 million since arriving in Paris last summer. Elsewhere, Neymar’s former agent has opened up on the Brazilian's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 24, 2022:

Lionel Messi helped PSG earn €700 million last season

Lionel Messi has had a massive impact behind the scenes in Paris.

Lionel Messi helped PSG earn €700 million last year, according to Marca. The Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 giants on a Bosman move last summer but has struggled to come to terms with French football. The 35-year-old managed just 11 goals from 34 games, despite costing the club around €40 million net in wages in his first year. However, it now appears that the money has been well spent.

Messi has helped usher in a revolution behind the doors at the Parc des Princes. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said that the Parisians registered a mind-boggling revenue during the Argentinean’s first season. The actual numbers have now come to the fore.

Messi’s presence in Paris has brought in ten new sponsors, helping the club register a 13% hike in revenue from sponsorships. The Argentinean’s arrival also helped PSG generate over €300 million in crypto currencies. Shirt revenues also hit a record high, with the club selling one million shirts, 60% of them being of their new number 30.

The Parisians almost doubled their followers on social media after Messi’s arrival, going from 38.5 million to 60.9 million. The Argentinean has also had a massive impact on stadium revenues.

Neymar's former agent opens up on Brazilian's future

Neymar’s future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air.

Neymar’s former agent Wagner Ribeiro believes the Brazilian will not leave PSG till he wins the UEFA Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer. Recent rumours suggest that the former Barcelona man has been offered to the Blaugrana as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

Football Transfer News @FTransferNews Wagner Ribeiro, an agent close to Neymar's family: "Neymar has a dream: to win the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumours about a possible departure, he is very motivated and will not stop until he has reached his goal." Wagner Ribeiro, an agent close to Neymar's family: "Neymar has a dream: to win the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumours about a possible departure, he is very motivated and will not stop until he has reached his goal."

However, speaking to Goal, Ribeiro said that Neymar dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

“Neymar has a dream: to win the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumours about a possible departure, he is very motivated and will not leave until he has fulfilled his objective,” said Ribeiro.

He continued:

“Each year, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi improves the team. They will complete their training center, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG.”

Kylian Mbappe reveals reasons for stay in Paris

Kylian Mbappe (left) turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his decision to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman was a step away from joining Real Madrid last month on a Bosman move. However, the 23-year-old stunned the world by signing a new contract with PSG.

Speaking to BFMTV, Mbappe said that he is motivated to win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians and also become their top scorer.

“Become PSG’s top scorer and the goal of the Champions League? There are more than that, but both are part of it. Of course, the Champions League is the clear objective displayed. No more objectives need to be listed. That’s what we want. Now we know there is a way,” said Mbappe.

He added:

“We also know that this must go through unanimity at the national level. I don’t think in the last two years we haven’t done that. And top scorer in history, I think it can go well. It’s going to be something amazing if I manage to do it. But if I continue like this, there is no reason.”

