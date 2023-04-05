PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi inching closer to Barcelona; Zinedine Zidane frontrunner for Paris job, and more - April 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain atop Ligue 1 despite their defeat to Lyon at the weekend. The Parisians next face Nice on Sunday (April 9) in the league.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is inching closer to a return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is the frontrunner to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 5, 2023:

Lionel Messi inching closer to Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

Lionel Messi could be heading out of PSG this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 champions remain eager for the 35-year-old to continue his stay at the club amid interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that PSG are no longer confident of keeping Messi at the club.

“There is plenty of speculation flying around about Lionel Messi’s future, so I think it helpful to reiterate one key point again: the notion of a Messi-PSG verbal agreement back in December is incorrect to my understanding. As things stand, there is less optimism around Messi staying than back in January even though a deal is not off,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“Barcelona, meanwhile, continue to fan the flames. President Joan Laporta told me the club has a ‘moral debt’ to bring Messi back. Messi is in pretty regular contact with Xavi, who has also said they are ‘working on the topic’. And Sergi Roberto said after El Clasico, ‘Who wouldn’t be ready for Leo to come back?’!”

Jacobs added that Barcelona are increasingly optimistic about bringing their prodigal son home this summer.

“Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has also revealed it would be ‘financially feasible’ for Messi to return. Let’s see if La Liga agree should anything progress. As far as I am told, there is still no formal offer, but Barcelona’s dream of landing Messi is closer to becoming a reality, especially compared to late last year when it appeared little more than a fantasy,” said Jacobs.

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Zinedine Zidane frontrunner for Paris job

Zinedine Zidane is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to replace Christophe Galtier this summer at PSG, according to AS via Football Espana.

The Parisians are expected to part ways with Galtier at the end of the season, with the Frenchman failing to help achieve the club’s European dream. The Ligue 1 champions bowed out of the UEFA Champions League from the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

PSG are already looking for Galtier’s successor, and Zidane is their preferred choice. The club wanted the former Real Madrid manager to take charge last summer. However, Zidane turned down the offer, as he wanted to take charge of the national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With Didier Deschamps extending his association with Les Bleus, Zidane is not available for his next assignment. Despite his links to Marseille, the Frenchman remains the frontrunner to take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG worried they won’t be able to offload Neymar this summer

Neymar remains linked with an exit from Paris this summer.

PSG are worried they might struggle to offload Neymar this summer, according to Le Parisien via Sport Bible. The Brazilian is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury and remains linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are keen to offload him at the end of the season.

However, the French giants are worried that the player’s injury struggles could keep away potential suitors and hinder their plans. The 31-year-old has missed more than 100 games for PSG since joining in 2017.

While there’s no doubt about his talent, Neymar’s poor fitness record and age make him a risky proposition his admirers. The Ligue 1 champions are now worried that they will be stuck with the Brazilian till his contract expires in 2025.

