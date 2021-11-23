PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi included in shortlist for The Best FIFA Award; Zinedine Zidane waiting to take charge at the Parc des Princes, and more - 22nd November 2021

Lionel Messi finally got off the mark for PSG in Ligue 1 this weekend against Nantes. The Argentinean scored late in the game to help the Parisians go 11 points clear at the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Messi has been included in the shortlist for FIFA’s The Best Awards. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is waiting for the PSG managerial job. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 22nd November 2021.

Lionel Messi included in shortlist for The Best FIFA Award

Lionel Messi has been included in the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award.

Lionel Messi has been included in the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award. The list also includes the Argentinean’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The two men have become a feature in the coveted award shortlist now. The PSG star will look to become the first player from the Ligue 1 side to win the award.

Messi enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign with Barcelona, finishing as the top scorer and assist provider in La Liga. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also lifted the Copa del Rey title with the Blaugrana. The Argentinean then guided his nation to a Copa America triumph in the summer.

Lionel Messi shone in the tournament , finishing with the most goals(4) as well as the most assists (5). He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The Argentinean opted to join the Parisians over the summer. The 34-year-old has endured a slow start to life in Paris, but has still managed four goals in nine appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Messi remains the frontrunner for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award. He is also among the favourites to win The Best FIFA Award.

Apart from the Argentinean and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 11-man shortlist for The Best FIFA award includes Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Zinedine Zidane waiting for PSG job

Zinedine Zidane is waiting to take charge at PSG.

Zinedine Zidane is waiting to take charge at PSG, according to PSG Talk via Tiempo de Juego.

The Frenchman has not been associated with a managerial role since parting ways with Real Madrid at the end of last season. Zidane is linked with the managerial position at Manchester United, which was recently vacated by the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Frenchman is not interested in the hot seat at Old Trafford. While the language barrier has affected his decision, Zidane is also waiting to take over the reins at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians seem happy with Mauricio Pochettino for now, but things could change if he fails to deliver the Champions League.

Gianluigi Donnarumma lauds team spirit at PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma has said that the team spirit at PSG is one of the strengths of the club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has said that the team spirit at PSG is one of the club’s strengths. Speaking to the club’s website, the Italian also praised the quality in the PSG roster.

"There is very good team spirit; we are putting in real effort for one another. We have the qualities to do all of that. Our strength is being able to punish the opposition when it's needed; that's the way we approach matches and win matches," said Donnarumma.

