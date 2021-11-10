PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not informed about winning Ballon d'Or award; Real Madrid star eyeing move to Parisians, and more - 10th November 2021

PSG have enjoyed mixed success with Lionel Messi in the team this season. While the Argentinean has been outstanding for the Parisians in the Champions League, he has struggled to hit similar heights in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Messi has not been informed about winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, as clarified by the chief editor of France Football. Elsewhere, a Real Madrid star is contemplating a move to PSG next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th November 2021.

Lionel Messi not informed about winning 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi has not been informed about winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Lionel Messi has not been informed about winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, France Football's chief editor Pascal Ferre has confirmed.

A report from RTP Sport recently claimed that the PSG star has won the coveted award this year. The report also added that the Argentinean has already been informed about winning his seventh Ballon d’Or award. However, Ferre has now rubbished those rumours.

Messi is among the contenders to be named France Football’s best player of the year. The Argentinean is the favourite for the award, thanks to his outstanding form this year. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner won the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona and Copa America 2021 with La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi has also added to his personal record at both club and country level. Even though he has struggled to find his footing since joining the Parisians, the Argentinean is expected to lift his seventh Ballon d’Or award on 29 November. As such, rumours that the PSG star has already been informed of the result sent the football world into a frenzy.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk ‘A Big Bluff’ – France Football’s Pascal Ferre Denies Lionel Messi Knowing He’s Winning the Ballon d’Or psgtalk.com/2021/11/a-big-… ‘A Big Bluff’ – France Football’s Pascal Ferre Denies Lionel Messi Knowing He’s Winning the Ballon d’Or psgtalk.com/2021/11/a-big-…

However, speaking to Bild, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ferre rubbished those claims. He also denied that Lionel Messi has any knowledge about winning the award.

“That’s a lot of b******t we’ve seen in the last ten days. A big bluff,” said Ferre.

Karim Benzema eyeing move to PSG

Karim Benzema will join PSG if Erling Haaland arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French striker's current deal with Los Blancos expires in 2023. Benzema is not pleased with the La Liga giants' interest in the Norwegian, and could consider a return to France as a result.

The Parisians are ready to welcome Benzema with open arms in a bid to exact revenge for Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. PSG are willing to offer Benzema a blockbuster contract to lure him to the Parc des Princes as a free agent.

PSG manager outlines difference between Ligue 1 and the Premier League

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined the difference between Ligue 1 and the Premier League

The Argentinean spent five seasons with Tottenham Hotspur before his current stint with PSG.

PSGhub @PSGhub Pochettino about Ligue 1: « I think it's the most physical league in the world. I think the talent is unbelievable. » #PSG 🇦🇷 Pochettino about Ligue 1: « I think it's the most physical league in the world. I think the talent is unbelievable. » #PSG 🇦🇷

Speaking to the Ligue 1’s official website, Pochettino has said that the French league is more physical than the English league.

“I don’t say that it’s a better league than the English, than the Premier League, I think that in the way that the games are (played) here, I think they are more physical than the Premier League,” said Pochettino.

