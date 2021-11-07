PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi informed he has won 2021 Ballon d'Or; Kylian Mbappe outlines major demand to join Real Madrid, and more - 6th November 2021

PSG will not be able to count on Lionel Messi when they travel to the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux to face Bordeaux on Saturday. The Argentinean is ruled out of the game with an injury, but has been named in his nation's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Messi has been informed that he has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has outlined a major demand that must be fulfilled for him to join Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6th November 2021.

Lionel Messi informed he has won 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi has been informed that he has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi has been informed that he has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, according to Sport Bible via RTP Sports. The Argentinean is the overwhelming favourite for the coveted award this year after winning Copa America 2021 with his nation earlier this year.

Messi also tasted success with Barcelona, winning the Copa Del Rey last season. The Argentinean's individual record for both club and country this year has also been second to none. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured a difficult time since joining PSG this summer, though.

However, Messi has been brilliant in the Champions League, finding the back of the net on three occasions in as many appearances so far. The Parisians are among the favourites for the title, thanks to the Argentinean's presence in their ranks. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to assert the same dominance in Ligue 1.

FutbolBible @FutbolBible



Messi will receive his 7th 🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi has been informed by the editorial staff of France Football that he is the winner of the #BallonDor 2021 ! 😱Messi will receive his 7th #BallonDor on November 29 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. 🐐 🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi has been informed by the editorial staff of France Football that he is the winner of the #BallonDor2021 ! 😱Messi will receive his 7th #BallonDor on November 29 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. 🐐 https://t.co/ImF1q2Y7gf

That has seemingly not affected Lionel Messi's bid for a seventh Ballon d'Or award, though. There are quite a few heavyweights among the shortlisted candidates. However, the Argentinean has come out on top in the race. The report claims that the PSG star has already been informed, and has completed an interview with France Football regarding his win.

Kylian Mbappe outlines major demand to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe wants Jurgen Klopp to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe wants Jurgen Klopp to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. According to The Express via El Nacional, the Frenchman will only consider joining the La Liga giants if the German manager takes over at the club. Mbappe's future continues to be in doubt, with his current deal with PSG set to expire next summer.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but the Parisians refused to let him leave. Real Madrid remain in the hunt for his signature, but might have to consider a managerial change to complete a deal for Mbappe.

Sergio Ramos no closer to joining PSG first-team training

Sergio Ramos is still not ready to train with the PSG first team.

Sergio Ramos is still not ready to train with the PSG first team. According to Football Espana via El Partidazo de Cope, the Spaniard will need at least one more week before he can join training.

The former Real Madrid star is yet to make his competitive debut for the Parisians since joining the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Sergio Ramos’ brother René: “Sergio will play for PSG as soon as he can… He's not going to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio’s future”, he said to el Mundo. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 #PSG Sergio Ramos’ brother René: “Sergio will play for PSG as soon as he can… He's not going to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio’s future”, he said to el Mundo. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 #PSG https://t.co/kt0jM1s5JQ

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer this summer, like Messi. But the Spaniard's lingering injury issues have shown no signs of abating.

Edited by Bhargav