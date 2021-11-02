PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi joined club to win the Champions League; Kylian Mbappe receives advice from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and more - 1st November 2021

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint Germain (PSG)'s UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday due to injury. The Argentinean has been running the show for The Parisians in Europe, and will be a big miss for them.

Meanwhile, Messi has revealed that he joined PSG to win the Champions League. Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has advised Kylian Mbappe on how to further improve his game.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st November 2021.

Lionel Messi reveals he joined PSG to win the Champions League

Lionel Messi has revealed he joined PSG to win the Champions League again. The Argentinean has already won the coveted tournament four times in his career, but craves more glory. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner last lifted the Champions League in 2014-15 with Barcelona. The Blaugrana have struggled in the tournament since then, so Messi has been left yearning for more.

The Argentinean has now revealed he joined The Parisians to get his hands on the Champions League once again. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona this summer to start a new chapter in his career with PSG. Messi has been outstanding in Europe so far in the current campaign, scoring thrice in as many games.

Speaking to Sport, as relayed by RFI, Messi named the Ligue 1 giants among the favourites for the Champions League title this season.

“PSG have a great team, and I want it to be even better by winning the Champions League. PSG have come close a couple of times. and this season we are among the favourites along with other teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid,” said Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe receives advice from Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given Kylian Mbappe tips on how to improve himself. The Frenchman is already among the finest players in the game. However, the Swede believes Mbappe can become even better.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ibrahimovic claimed that to become the best, Mbappe must surround himself with people who inspire him to stay hungry.

“I love Mbappé, but he is not doing enough. He can become so strong if he hurts himself. He must smell the taste of blood; he must walk on fire. Surround yourself with people who tell you you’re not good enough, and you will become the best,” said Ibrahimović.

Mbappe has scored 138 goals and bagged 69 assists in almost 200 games for PSG, winning three Ligue 1 titles with them.

PSG to terminate Sergio Ramos' contract

PSG are considering ending Sergio Ramos' contract, according to Sportsmole via Le Parisien.

The Spaniard hasn't kicked a ball since joining The Parisians this summer on a free move, and his rumoured weekly wages of £250,000 suddenly look too costly. The Ligue 1 giants seemingly believe they made a mistake by bringing in the former Real Madrid defender to the Parc des Princes, and are ready to terminate his contract.

However, Ramos will also have to agree leaving PSG for the deal to become null and void.

