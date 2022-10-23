PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are perfect together, says former player; Liverpool remain interested in Parisians forward, and more - October 23, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier’s men are leading Group H after four games, ahead of Benfica on goal difference.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf reckons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe complement each other very well on the pitch. Elsewhere, Liverpool have retained their interest in Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 23, 2022:

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are perfect together, says Franck Leboeuf

Lionel Messi (right) has been in blistering form this season.

Frank Leboeuf is very impressed by Lionel Messi’s chemistry with Kylian Mbappe. The two superstars combined effortlessly to help PSG register a 3-0 win over Ajjacio on Friday. The Argentinean scored one (set up by Mbappe) and twice set up Mbappe as the Parisians continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Speaking to ESPN FC, as cited by PSG Talk, Leboeuf said that Messi and Mbappe try to look for each other on the pitch.

“The chemistry between them worked perfectly. They try to look for each other. Two assists and one goal for Messi, one assist and two goals for Mbappe. Perfect couple, perfect evening for both of them,” said Leboeuf.

OptaJean @OptaJean 6 - Lionel Messi has delivered six assists to Kylian Mbappé with Paris in Ligue 1 2022-23, the highest tally of assists delivered from one player to another among the European Top 5 leagues this season. Bromance. #ACAPSG 6 - Lionel Messi has delivered six assists to Kylian Mbappé with Paris in Ligue 1 2022-23, the highest tally of assists delivered from one player to another among the European Top 5 leagues this season. Bromance. #ACAPSG https://t.co/gY3m6YKP4V

Leboeuf added that Mbappe is reaping the benefits of playing alongside one of the best players in the world.

“When you are served by one of the best players in the world, it becomes very easy and nice to be a striker at Paris Saint-Germain to score so many goals. So Mbappe is the top scorer of Ligue 1 tonight because of his two goals. He finds somebody who loves to serve him because of his runs and the intelligence when he plays,” said Leboeuf.

Messi has nine goals and ten assists from 15 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Liverpool remain interested in Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool remain interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. The Frenchman’s future continues to hang in the balance, with recent reports claiming he's unhappy at PSG. The Reds are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have Mbappe in his team.

“The big question for Liverpool is whether they can afford a deal for Mbappe. I'm sure Jurgen Klopp would love him because he would definitely improve his team. He's a world class player but financially will be the big sticking point,” said O’Rourke.

Mbappe has scored 14 times in 15 appearances across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Gianluigi Donnarumma happy at PSG, says agent

Gianluigi Donnarumma moved to Paris last summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is happy at PSG, according to his agent Rafaela Pimenta. The Italian arrived at the Parc des Princes on a Bosman move last summer. He has become the undisputed No. 1 in Paris under Galtier this season, ahead of Keylor Navas.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“Future? You never know about the future”, Rafaela Pimenta added. Donnarumma agent Rafaela Pimenta to @SkySport : “Paris Saint-Germain were the best choice for Gigio. He’s regular starter, he’s happy and he’s not complaining”, tells @DiMarzio “Future? You never know about the future”, Rafaela Pimenta added. Donnarumma agent Rafaela Pimenta to @SkySport: “Paris Saint-Germain were the best choice for Gigio. He’s regular starter, he’s happy and he’s not complaining”, tells @DiMarzio. 🔴🔵 #PSG“Future? You never know about the future”, Rafaela Pimenta added. https://t.co/FzyAnBa4Fv

Speaking to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pimenta said that joining the Parisians was the right choice.

“If we look back, it was the right choice. He’s playing; he’s fine, and he’s not complaining,” said Pimenta.

Donnarumma has appeared 17 times for the Ligue 1 champions across competitions this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

