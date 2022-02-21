PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi labelled a burden; Parisians-target Erling Haaland asked to delay future decision, and more - 21 February 2022

PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 despite their shock defeat against Nantes on Saturday. The French giants have now lost twice in 25 league games so far, but remain 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Jerome Rothen has said that Lionel Messi is a burden to the Parisians. Elsewhere, PSG have asked their transfer target Erling Haaland to delay a decision on his future.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st February 2022:

Lionel Messi labelled a burden at PSG by Jerome Rothen

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult time since joining PSG

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi is a burden on the Ligue 1 giants.

The Argentinean has struggled to get going since switching from the Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes last summer. Things went from bad to worse with a penalty miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.

The Parisians eventually won the game, thanks to a late Kylian Mbappe winner. However, Messi’s troubles have dominated the headlines. Rothen has been a vocal critic of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, and tore into the 34-year-old in a recent interview.

𝙋⁷ @parkernaldo According to PSG legend Jerome Rothen Messi to PSG is a Mistake According to PSG legend Jerome Rothen Messi to PSG is a Mistake 😬 https://t.co/eL4TQkbDtL

Speaking to SPORT, the Frenchman said that Messi’s transfer to PSG was a bad idea:

“He is a burden for the club. His first months have not been good, and the relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG has been far from a success. This transfer was a bad idea. He is the best player, perhaps, of all generations that football has known. Still, I'm sick of hearing people say you can't criticise Messi,” said Rothen.

“If you don't win the match, you have a huge frustration because Messi misses the penalty (vs Real Madrid). A player like Messi, with the status he has, it is tragic for him to miss a penalty; that's the reality, even if it can happen to anyone. But him, compared to what he has been bringing to PSG for seven months, he has no right to complain,” added Rothen.

Messi has failed to light up the Parc des Princes since arriving this season. He has scored only seven times in 22 games across competitions.

Erling Haaland asked to delay future decision

Erling Haaland could become Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

PSG want Erling Haaland to delay a decision regarding his future, according to PSG Talk via SPORT.

The Ligue 1 giants are sweating on the future of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract. The Parisians want to keep him at the Parc des Princes, but have struggled to tie him down to a new deal.

GOAL @goal Two years since Erling Haaland scored a brace against PSG on his Champions League debut for Dortmund 🧘‍♂️ Two years since Erling Haaland scored a brace against PSG on his Champions League debut for Dortmund 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/0z8fcZW5xW

The French giants are willing to make the 23-year-old the best-paid player at the club to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe is yet to make a decision regarding his future. PSG have now set the month of March as the deadline for the Frenchman to agree an extension. If he continues to stall, the Ligue 1 giants will move on to Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker already has a beeline for his services, as he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer. The 21-year-old is spoilt for choice regarding his next destination, but the Parisians want him to wait on them before making his final decision.

Lazio interested in Sergio Rico

Lazio have their eyes on Sergio Rico.

Lazio are interested in Sergio Rico, according to PSG Talk via Il Messaggero. The Spanish goalkeeper is currently on loan at Mallorca.

PSG already have Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in their ranks, which limits the 28-year-old’s chances of breaking into the first team. The Serie A giants want to take him to Italy, and install him as a regular starter at the club.

Lazio are looking for a goalkeeper, and have already begun negotiations with the Parisians to facilitate Rico’s move. There’s a growing belief that Rico could be playing in the Serie A next season.

