PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi labelled greatest player ever; Parisians want Zinedine Zidane as Mauricio Pochettino replacement, and more - 16 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to take a step closer to the Ligue 1 title with a win against second-placed Marseille on Sunday. The Parisians are 12 points clear atop the league table with seven games left to play.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Recoba has labelled Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants want Zinedine Zidane as a replacement for current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th April 2022:

Lionel Messi labelled greatest player ever by Alvaro Recoba

Lionel Messi has caught the eye in recent games.

Former Inter Milan striker Alvaro Recoba has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever. The Argentinean has reigned over world football for nearly two decades, winning numerous accolades with Barcelona. The 34-year-old won the Copa America with La Albiceleste last summer before joining PSG.

His move to the Parc des Princes has not lived up to expectations, though, with Messi struggling to find his feet in French football. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown signs of finally conquering his demons in recent games.

"Chino" Recoba en "MESSI ES EL MEJOR DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS""Chino" Recobaen @SuperDeporRadio 🎙️"Cuando pasen 30 o 40 años y pongan los escalones, él va a estar arriba de todos y después van a venir Maradona, Pelé. Messi muchas veces no toca la pelota y a los rivales los deja sin caderas" "MESSI ES EL MEJOR DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS""Chino" Recoba 🇺🇾 en @SuperDeporRadio🎙️"Cuando pasen 30 o 40 años y pongan los escalones, él va a estar arriba de todos y después van a venir Maradona, Pelé. Messi muchas veces no toca la pelota y a los rivales los deja sin caderas"📝 https://t.co/9Gg3YUtD9K Álvaro Recoba (former Inter, Uruguay): "When 30 or 40 years go by and they put up the steps, he (Lionel Messi) will be at the top of everyone and after that is Maradona, Pele. Messi a lot of times doesn't touch the ball and he leaves the opponents without hips." twitter.com/EmiNunia4/stat… Álvaro Recoba (former Inter, Uruguay): "When 30 or 40 years go by and they put up the steps, he (Lionel Messi) will be at the top of everyone and after that is Maradona, Pele. Messi a lot of times doesn't touch the ball and he leaves the opponents without hips." twitter.com/EmiNunia4/stat…

Speaking on Super Deportivo Radio, as relayed by PSG Talk, Recoba heaped praise on Messi, who has scored only eight times across competitions:

“I did not see Pelé play. I did see Maradona play, but the best of all time is Messi, without a doubt. I saw in Messi, a player who 17 years ago was the best in every game. There were extraordinary players, but if they had the number of years that the guy had competing and being the best, no. I would pay a ticket to see Messi every Sunday,” said Recoba.

He continued:

“They hit him, and he gets up. He had to win the Copa America to be recognised because he was down. When 30 or 40 years go by, and they put the steps, he will be on top of everyone. Then Maradona, Ronaldo, and a huge number of players are going to come."

PSG want Zinedine Zidane as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Zinedine Zidane continues to be linked to the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

PSG want Zinedine Zidane to take over from Mauricio Pochettino this summer, according to Caught Offside via Le Parisien.

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly ready to cut ties with the Argentinean manager at the end of the season. Pochettino has failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League since taking charge and is unlikely to be in charge next season.

The Parisians want Zidane to usher in a new era at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman has enjoyed great success with Real Madrid but is currently not tied to a football position.

Jorge Sampaoli outlines plans to stop Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season.

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli believes individual efforts are useless against Kylian Mbappe, who can only be stopped by teamwork. The Frenchman is expected to leave a mark in this weekend’s Le Classique.

Speaking at his press conference, Sampaoli said that Mbappe has the ability to be the difference against any team.

“Mbappe? I had the opportunity to face him in the World Cup too; then he came here with PSG. With all the quality players he has around him, he’s an almost impossible player to score,” said Sampaoli.

He continued:

“He makes differences in spaces, with the ball, at the finish… you have to have a very good collective game against him because individually, it’s almost impossible. We’re talking about a player who can do the difference against any club in the world."

Mbappe has bagged 31 goals and 22 assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

