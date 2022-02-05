PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi lacks motivation, says Spanish newspaper; Parisians advised to appoint Zinedine Zidane, and more - 4 February 2022

PSG remain in the hunt for their first-ever Champions League title this season. The Parisians have reached the knockout stage of the tournament, where they face Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Parisians’ star attacker Lionel Messi is believed to be lacking motivation at the Parc des Princes, as claimed by a Spanish newspaper. Elsewhere, PSG have been advised to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4 February 2022.

Lionel Messi lacks motivation at the Parc des Princes, says El Confidencial

Lionel Messi apparently lacks motivation at PSG.

Lionel Messi lacks motivation at PSG, according to PSG Talk via El Confidencial. The Argentinean has been a shadow of his former self since joining the Ligue 1 giants last summer. The 34-year-old was expected to take French football by storm when he moved to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians managed a coup by convincing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to join the club. However, Messi has failed to live up to expectations in Paris, especially in the league, where he has scored just once in 12 games.

The 34-year-old has been on song in the Champions League, though. The Argentinean has racked up five goals in as many outings in the tournament, helping the French giants qualify for the knockouts.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi signed his first professional contract at Barcelona on this day in 2004 Lionel Messi signed his first professional contract at Barcelona on this day in 2004 📝 https://t.co/XDcyj7NS9h

However, considering Messi’s poor form in Ligue 1, reports in Spain have claimed that the Argentinean simply lacks motivation. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly feels isolated at PSG.

He is unable to connect with his teammates, and appears confused and reluctant too, it is claimed. The Argentinean is impacted by the language, weather and distance from friends, while his connection with Barcelona remains quite strong.

Nevertheless, Messi has an opportunity to endear himself to the Parisians faithful by taking PSG past Real Madrid in the Champions League.

PSG advised to appoint Zinedine Zidane

Jerome Rothen has urged the Parisians to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager.

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen has urged the Parisians to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their next manager. The Frenchman has been linked with the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

PSGhub @PSGhub Zidane is the only one PSG’s owners believe can put things right — a huge salary & full powers have been offered to convince him. Zidane does not see himself working with Leonardo. @sebnonda 🗣 Zidane is the only one PSG’s owners believe can put things right — a huge salary & full powers have been offered to convince him. Zidane does not see himself working with Leonardo. @Santi_J_FM 🔴 Zidane is the only one PSG’s owners believe can put things right — a huge salary & full powers have been offered to convince him. Zidane does not see himself working with Leonardo. @Santi_J_FM @sebnonda 🗣🇫🇷

Speaking on Rothen S’enflamme, Rothen has said that Zidane could restore the club’s values.

“I am from the older generation, I am one of those who respect the passion and values of the clubs. It is lost today, and it is lost at PSG. It shows in the attitude of the leaders, the coach and players. These values that have made the history of the club are set back. I think that Zidane can be the saviour,” said Rothen.

“We have to give him a golden bridge, a contract that is hard to refuse. If he doesn’t mind coming to train PSG, he has to come. Come! Come and save PSG! Come and bring your rigour and your professionalism to the locker room to remind some that they are in the wrong. He can do it if he arrives with full powers,” continued Rothen.

French pundit says Parisians’ tie with Real Madrid evenly poised

Football pundit Geoffroy Garetier believes PSG’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid is evenly poised. Speaking on Late Football Club, Garetier said that neither club is at their best right now.

Although both clubs are leading their respective leagues, they were recently knocked out from their domestic cup competitions.

“This is the first time this season that Real lost a match against a team ranked top 10 in La Liga (Bilbao are 9th in La Liga, editor’s note), even if it was the Spanish Cup. The two teams are not at their best,” said Garetier.

“It’s a little reassuring to see that Real are not flamboyant either at this precise stage of the season. This is Real Madrid’s fourth defeat in 33 matches this season. Obviously, it’s not a lot, but Paris don’t have as many defeats either (against Stade Rennais, Manchester City and OGC Nice),” continued Garetier.

PSG play the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid on 15 February in Paris.

