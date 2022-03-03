PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to leave Parisians in 2023; club ready to move mountains to keep Kylian Mbappe, and more - 3 March 2022

PSG are the overwhelming favourites to secure the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians have a whopping 15-point lead atop the league table after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Lionel Messi is likely to leave the Parc des Princes in 2023. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to move mountains to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 3rd March 2022:

Lionel Messi to leave PSG in 2023

Lionel Messi has picked up pace in recent games.

Lionel Messi is likely to leave PSG in 2023, according to Le10 Sport. The Argentinean's much-touted move to the Parc des Princes has not panned out as expected. The 34-year-old has not been his usual self in Ligue 1, where his struggles in front of goal have consistently made headlines.

Messi has registered just two goals in the league this season, although he has five goals in six appearances in the Champions League. The Argentinean was expected to take French football by storm after arriving last summer. His prolonged adaptation period has been a source of frustration for fans, while critics have had a field day.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has the most assists in Ligue 1 this season (11) despite missing 11 league games Lionel Messi has the most assists in Ligue 1 this season (11) despite missing 11 league games 🐐 https://t.co/dNv2KTZLB5

Contrary to rumours, Messi is not looking to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. The Argentinean has a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants, which he intends to respect. The French side also have the option of an additional year, but the 34-year-old is unlikely to stay beyond next summer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave PSG in 2023, with Inter Miami his most likely destination. Messi has a cordial relationship with Miami owner David Beckham, who intends to take the Argentinian to the MLS.

The 34-year-old could be reunited with his good friends Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas in Miami in 2023.

Parisians ready to move mountains to keep Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that PSG are willing to move mountains to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris. The Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer, and Real Madrid are waiting for him with open arms.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “How many chances to extend Mbappé contract? I can't say precisely, but we have possibilities”.“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “How many chances to extend Mbappé contract? I can't say precisely, but we have possibilities”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. https://t.co/AI6toDJ8rM

However, speaking on La Gazzetta dello FIVE, Romano said that the Parisians are not giving up on the 23-year-old just yet.

“Kylian Mbappe has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid … But nothing is signed yet. But believe me, PSG is doing something crazy to convince Mbappe. It’s about money, but not only. It concerns different aspects of his private life. The Parisian leaders will try to convince him in every possible way until the last day of his contract,” said Romano.

The transfer expert continued:

“They are working tirelessly on this file, but at present, Real is calming down with its verbal agreement… Kylian wants to be respectful with his club, but in the end, a choice will have to be made. We will see what Mbappe will decide. For the moment, he is taking his time, playing at a top-level and does not seem affected by the situation."

Recently, PSG reportedly offered Mbappe a 'blank cheque' deal, in their latest attempt to keep their prized asset at the club. The offer also includes a net annual pay of €50 million and another €100 million for rejecting other suitors.

Leonardo defends decision to sign Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has struggled with injuries this season.

PSG sporting director Leonardo believes Sergio Ramos can still recover from injury and make a mark this season. The Real Madrid legend joined the Parisians last summer, but has suffered due to niggling injuries that have restricted him to just five appearances.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Leonardo said that he wouldn't be afraid to take responsibility if Ramos fails to deliver.

“We signed him, and he was physically fit. Unfortunately, what we imagined didn’t happen. It is difficult for him, for everyone. But our reports are clear. The day we say he can no longer play, everyone will be clear. This is not the case."

He continued:

"After that, not playing makes it difficult for him to be a leader. We will wait before drawing conclusions; the season is not over. But I am not afraid to take responsibility for mistakes when I make them."

Ramos is contracted with the Parisians till next summer, but reports suggest he could leave the club before that.

Edited by Bhargav