PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi likely to extend stay with Parisians; club monitoring Gabriel Martinelli, and more - November 4, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lorient on Sunday (November 7) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the standings after 13 games, five points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay in Paris. Elsewhere, the Parisians are monitoring Gabriel Martinelli. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 4, 2022:

Lionel Messi likely to extend PSG stay

Lionel Messi has been on blistering form this campaign.

PSG are likely to extend Lionel Messi's stay in Paris, according to journalist Robin Bairner.

The Argentinean has been in inspired form for the Ligue 1 champions this season but isin the final 12 months of his contract. The Parisians want him to continue his association with the club, but the 35-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future.

Messi has admirers at MLS side Inter Miami, while former club Barcelona are also eager to take him back to the Camp Nou. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Bairner said that the Parisians are the frontrunners in the race.

“Inter Miami are certainly a threat, but I think the sense in France is that PSG are still the frontrunners for this. That is also the sense in Spain. Those reporting in Sport, prior to The Athletic, are suggesting that PSG have actually got quite a big advantage over both Inter Miami and Barcelona, who also want him back, in this pursuit of keeping Messi and having him at the club next year," said Bairner.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals and set up 14 more from 18 games across competitions this season.

Parisians monitoring Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on Gabriel Martinelli, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Brazilian has earned rave reviews with his performances this season. His contract runs out in 2024, and Arsenal are reportedly locked in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates. However, the Parisians are also monitoring his situation with interest and want to add him to their roster.

Ekrem KONUR



🗣️The London club is continuing its negotiations to extend the contract of the Brazilian player.



🤝Both parties are optimistic for an agreement will be reached soon.

🟦 #PSG 🟥 #AFC twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal are in talks to extend the contract of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.



🤝Both parties are optimistic for an agreement will be reached soon.

#EXCL |PSG are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's 21-year-old player Gabriel Martinelli. The London club is continuing its negotiations to extend the contract of the Brazilian player. Both parties are optimistic for an agreement will be reached soon.

The Ligue 1 giants have one of the finest attacking trios (Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe) in the game. However, with Messi in the twilight of his career and Neymar no longer a spring chicken, PSG are planning for the future.

Martinelli has scored five times in 17 games across competitions for the Gunners and looks like a future superstar. However, the player recently professed his love for the north London side, so prising him away could be a tough task.

Liverpool were not interested in Vitinha this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Vitinha has hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Liverpool were in the race to sign Vitinha this summer. The Portuguese midfielder moved from Porto to Paris and has settled in well in the French capital.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Liverpool had their eyes for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham this summer.

"From what I’m told, Liverpool were never in talks to sign Vitinha. It was always PSG, as Luis Campos wanted him as priority target. He’s (a) very good player – but Liverpool wanted Tchouameni or Bellingham, no other players," wrote Romano.

Vitinha has appeared 19 times for the Parisians this season.

